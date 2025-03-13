59-year-old grandad from Bucks Amjad Mahmood runs 10 miles per day during Ramadan to support displaced communities
This incredible feat highlights his unwavering commitment to supporting displaced communities in Yemen, Rohingya, and Palestine through fundraising for international humanitarian charities.
This is not the first time Amjad has pushed himself to the limits for a cause. In 2022, he ran an astonishing 402K, but is looking to smash his target to 482K, driven by his passion for making a difference in the lives of those in need. This year, despite the immense physical and emotional toll of fasting from 4 AM until sunset, Amjad has continued his gruelling routine every single day, battling exhaustion and dehydration but remaining steadfast in his mission.
“Running just once while fasting is incredibly difficult, but running every day for a whole month is a true test of endurance and resilience,” said Amjad Mahmood. “I remind myself constantly why I’m doing this—to help those who are struggling far more than I am. That’s what keeps me going.”
The challenge of running on an empty stomach, with no water to replenish his energy, has not deterred him. Instead, he remains focused on the people he is supporting, keeping their struggles at the forefront of his mind. Each step he takes is a step towards raising vital funds and awareness for those facing unimaginable hardships.
Beyond his fundraising efforts, Amjad has become a role model for the older South Asian generation, a group that historically has not prioritised their health the way it should be taken care of. His journey is a testament to the fact that anyone can get fit at any age, and that fitness can be a powerful way to give back to those in need while inspiring others to do the same.
Amjad’s journey serves as an inspiration to many, proving that dedication and selflessness can overcome even the most demanding physical trials. His efforts continue to encourage others to contribute to humanitarian causes and stand in solidarity with those in need.