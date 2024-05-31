50 Years A Conductor - Beat That!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Much loved conductor, Colin Stevens, will be celebrating his 50th anniversary as musical director of Tring Choral Society, the Hertfordshire-based classical choir.

Colin was only 27 when he took over the baton in 1974 from his father who had been the previous conductor of the choir. Colin's formal musical training had taken place at Trinity College London where he studied organ.

This remarkable achievement of 50 years has involved directing some 150 concerts, 1,500 rehearsals and many hours organising orchestral parts and the selection of top professional soloists, whilst at the same time pursuing a successful career and raising a family of four children with his wife, Jane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Johnston, Co-Director and Choral Manager of the BBC Singers said: “It’s staggering to think that one person would have the dedication, stamina and total commitment of running one choir for 50 years! To have done so with such energy, passion and joviality is testament to Colin’s ability to inspire generations of singers over so many decades”.Chairman, Rob Allnutt, agrees. “At rehearsals, Colin’s ability to mix good humour with precision, discipline and encouragement brings much love and respect from the choir. No matter how demanding the work, we always feel in very safe hands”.Colin admits, "It has been a real privilege for me to have been conducting Tring Choral Society for the last 50 years.

Colin Stevens

"I have had the great pleasure of working with an excellent choir, orchestra and professional soloists on a broad range of repertoire including most of the established choral masterpieces and a number of newly commissioned works.