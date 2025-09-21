3rd Aylesbury Scouts celebrate their 100th birthday

Steve Hunt who was a volunteer with the Group between 1977 and 1987 spoke about how activities have developed. He commented that the tents used now are somewhat lighter than they used to be, defibrillators are now covered under emergency aid, and knots are used to make rafts so that Scouts can build a raft and go out onto water safely. Steve was invested as a Cub in 1951.

Daniel, aged 11 said that, as a Scout he had been climbing, kayaking, tried archery, and helped build a raft. He described Scouts as, “enjoyable, exciting and fun.”

Natasia, aged 16 and a young leader said, “It’s great to see the children having fun, making new friends and learning different skills. For me, I have developed my confidence and communication skills and learnt how to help and encourage children to participate in activities.”

Adult volunteer Lucy, said, “It’s great to help children learn and develop skills for life, give them opportunities to do things they might not be able to do at home or school. I have learned how to be patient and that has helped me in my job as I work at a special needs school.” When asked about encouraging people to volunteer, she said, “Come along for a few weeks and see the difference you can make and the fun you can have.”

Before cutting the cakes, Andy Elwin said, “Thousands of children have gone through the Group in the last 100 years. They would have made lifelong friends, and learnt and developed skills they needed to get on in life. We have over 90 young people in the Group, supported by 20 volunteers. There is a fantastic future ahead for these young people.” He then thanked the volunteers advising them that they had helped to shape so many young people’s futures.

James Williamson, Lead Volunteer for Buckinghamshire Scouts said, “In 1925 some of the badges children could earn were beekeeper, interpretor, horseman and wrestling. In 2025 they can earn money skills, disability awareness, mechanics and digital citizen badges.

If you would like more information about the Group, either for a young person to join or to become a volunteer, please contact [email protected]

2 . Contributed Now it's time to make a badge Photo: Submitted Photo Sales