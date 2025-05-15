201 years of wisdom! Centenarian High Wycombe care home residents share secrets to a long and happy life

Two High Wycombe care home residents, aged 100 and 101, have revealed their secrets to living a long and happy life.

Two very special centenarian birthday celebrations took place at Care UK’s Catherine Court, on Cressex Road, when resident Gian Chand turned 100, and fellow resident Mary Potter turned 101 years ‘young’.

Reflecting on their combined 201 years of knowledge and wisdom, Mary and Gian agreed that the secret to a long life is by keeping active, never drinking or smoking, and never giving up, but occasionally indulging in some of life’s treats and luxuries.

For Mary, this involves “drinking multiple cups of tea a day”, while Gian enjoys taking walks and spending time with his family and friends.

Gian added: “I love eating, especially fresh Indian food which I used to make with organic produce from my garden. A can of Pepsi at dinnertime always helps too.”

Mary shared that she enjoys eating cakes, especially jam doughnuts.

To mark their birthday milestones, the care home team went above and beyond to organise a special party for Mary and Gian at Catherine Court, surrounded by family members and friends, with a delicious birthday cake provided by the home’s Head Chef.

Gian was born in Punjab, India on 14th February 1925 and married his wife aged 25. The couple worked together as tailors until 1984 when they moved to a bigger city due to the riots in their village. There, they began a dairy business and together the couple raised three children and later welcomed six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren into the family.

In 1989, Gian and his family relocated to Hounslow, where he took care of his grandchildren. Gian is also a vegetarian and is passionate about spirituality, often attending spiritual gatherings.

Mary, who was born in Deptford on 30th March 1924, worked on her nan's fruit and veg stall in London before taking on a role in a factory at the age of 14. She later joined The Wrens, the Women’s Royal Navy Service, when she was 19-years-old to serve in World War II.

Post-war, Mary worked with her husband John, who she met in Deptford in 1943. The couple worked together in a butcher's shop, cutting and serving meat. They shared a love of ballroom dancing, and became champions in London, Holiday Camps and Police Balls. The couple went on to have six children, 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Corina Andreescu, Home Manager at Catherine Court, said: “We love celebrating special milestones at Catherine Court, and Gian’s 100th and Mary’s 101st birthdays certainly called for a party! Gian and Mary are both such cherished members of the Catherine Court community, and it was wonderful to see them surrounded by family and friends as we celebrated their special day.

“Perhaps we all need to take a leaf out of Gian and Mary’s book if we want to reach centenarian status too! Whether or not the key to a long life is endless cups of tea, a daily can of Pepsi, a vegetarian diet or simply never giving up, there are lots of suggestions Gian and Mary shared that we can all try!”

