1st Waddesdon Brownies going for Gold

1st Waddesdon Brownies recently had 4 girls achieve Gold, the highest accolade for Brownies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1st Waddesdon Brownies have had a wonderful year and finished the summer term with four girls achieving the prestigious Gold award, the highest award a Brownie can achieve. These awards were handed out at GuideFest where 1st Waddesdon Brownies, 1st Waddesdon Guides and Waddesdon Rangers all came together for a fun evening at Waddesdon Manor thanks to Waddesdon Learning for allowing use of the grounds. The girls got to have fun in the sun with lots of games, treats, face painting and henna! There was many end of term awards with lots of girls achieving theme awards, and a very special thank you to 'Old Owl' who was ending his time volunteering for Brownies now his Granddaughter moves to Guides.

To achieve this esteemed recognition, (left to right) Martha Rickus, Phoebe Duggan, Izzy Jarratt and Ruby Rand had to complete six theme awards. For each theme award they had to do four skill builders, one interest badge and 180 minutes of unit meeting activities. They also have to remake their promise and organise an activity for their Brownies Group. These 4 Brownies have also been sixers and on a recent activity weekend camp were very helpful leading activities and helping out at any time they could. The girls have worked so hard and all the Brownies leaders and the Brownie Leaders are very proud of what they have achieved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1st Waddesdon Brownies meet on Thursday evenings and enjoy the following:

Martha Rickus, Phoebe Duggan, Izzy Jarratt and Ruby Rand achieve Gold!

Weekly meetings

Special events and day trips

Sleepovers, camps and holidays

Brownies learn new hobbies, play music, explore other cultures and get adventurous outdoors.

Girls can also work towards Brownie interest badges covering many different hobbies and activities.

Girls then transition to Guides for 10- to 14-year-olds, who also meet on Thursdays in Waddesdon.