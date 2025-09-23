1st Berryfields Scout Group: Could you help children learn and grow?

Could you help a young person to learn new skills?

Recent census figures show that the 1st Berryfields Scout Group has increased by over 16% in twelve months. This is due to Scouting providing over 250 activities ranging from air activities to cooking, emergency aid to global issues and pioneering to water activities, leading to more children and young people hearing about these and saying, “How can I join?” The high numbers of children and young people wanting to join is due to the amazing programmes organised by volunteers.

With full sections, the Group has more than 100 young people who want to join the Group. The solution to being able to take them off the waiting list and into one of the sections is for more adults to volunteer.

Steve, Lead Volunteer for the Group said, “The Group provide a wide range of activities which the children and young people enjoy. We are looking for volunteers to help with Squirrels (ages 4 to 6), Beavers (ages 6 to 8) Cubs (ages 8 to 10), and Scouts (ages 10 to 14). “

There are also opportunities for people to volunteer for roles in the background. This could be with fundraising, trustee, administration, IT or just helping out when needed.”

Could you help young people to play games?

Volunteer Nigel said, “Volunteering with Scouts is a great opportunity to help young people learn and develop skills along with having fun and trying out new activities. It’s also a great opportunity to learn and develop new skills yourself, make friends, try new activities and take pride in seeing young people develop.”

He added, “As volunteers we can help put the foundations in place. We then encourage the children and young people to build upon them as they try new activities and learn skills for life. Children and young people want adventure, and we provide the opportunity to have those adventures. The increase in numbers shows we are providing activities and opportunities that young people want to do.” Nigel added, “Volunteering with any of the sections allows you to see changes in the character of young people, see them becoming more confident and see them coming out of their shells. As a volunteer, we can be a role model for children and young people. We can help them learn values and skills, have experiences, opportunities and challenges and interact face to face with others. We can help children to learn and grow and we can create experiences for young people.”

For further information about any of the sections or volunteering, please contact Steve at [email protected]