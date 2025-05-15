101-year-old High Wycombe care home resident shares secret to a long life

A 101-year-old resident at a High Wycombe care home has revealed her secret to living a long and happy life – having good genes and working hard.

Daphne Farmer, who lives at Care UK’s Ridley Manor in Lane End, shared her wisdom as she celebrated her milestone birthday.

Daphne was born in London on 3rd May 1924. Sadly, her mother passed away during her childhood, and she was raised by nurses while her father worked.

Commenting on her childhood, Daphne said: “My early years were far from easy—I lost my mother at a young age and spent much of my childhood in boarding schools, away from my father, sister, and brother. The war years also had a profound impact on my life.

“My favourite childhood memories include spending Christmas with my grandmother, playing charades, and enjoying family gatherings. Family holidays were also very important.”

At the age of 12, Daphne moved to Lincolnshire, where she lived until she turned 18. She then returned to London and resided there until she was 58, at which point she relocated to Marlow to support her father, who passed in his eighties.

In her younger years, Daphne worked as a secretary and said: “I don’t think I was suited to office work and so didn’t enjoy my job as a secretary. But I remained determined and worked hard, saving my money to pursue a course in occupational therapy. Eventually, I found a fulfilling career as an occupational therapist, a role I truly enjoyed.

Daphne worked as an occupational therapist for over 30 years.

To celebrate her birthday, Daphne was joined by family and friends at a party organised by the Ridley Manor team, with a birthday cake provided by the home's Head Chef.

Reflecting on her many happy years, Daphne revealed her secret to living a long life: “Good genes and hard work”.

"I feel incredibly happy and fortunate to have lived such a long and fulfilling life. Celebrating my birthday was a wonderful experience, especially since my cousin and husband were able to join me. I was pleasantly surprised by an unexpected visit from two of my neighbours, and I felt truly pampered with their thoughtful gifts and kind wishes."

Estelle Adriaans, General Manager at Ridley Manor, said: “Here at Ridley Manor, we love to celebrate incredible milestones – and Daphne’s 101st birthday is no exception.

“Daphne is such a cherished member of the Ridley Manor community. She’s always been a social butterfly, going to the theatre, visiting exhibitions, attending the opera and having lunch with friends. She participates in activities like the book club and exercise classes at Ridley Manor.

“It was wonderful to see her surrounded by family and friends as we celebrated her special day. Here’s to you, Daphne!”

Designed to enable residents to live fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Ridley Manor incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies, including a cinema, hair and beauty salon and café. The home provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care.

