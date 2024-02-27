Young Engineer at Bucks bus operator wins Excellence Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stagecoach East’s Ryan Crick won the Best Newcomer Award at the Stagecoach Excellence Awards. The award was presented by Tony Cockcroft, Asset Management Director of Stagecoach, at a gala dinner held at the London Transport Museum in London.

Ryan is a Vehicle Technician, whose role is to carry out routine maintenance and repairs on the operator’s modern fleet of buses.

Since joining the bus operator, Ryan has consistently demonstrated a remarkable commitment to learning and growth. He eagerly dives into new tasks and projects, showing a willingness to adapt and contribute to the team's success. Whether it's taking on challenging assignments or offering innovative solutions to problems, his proactive approach is described as being “a breath of fresh air”.

He was commended for his eagerness to go above and beyond expectations. Despite being new to the team, he has already shown exceptional initiative and resourcefulness in his role.

Ryan’s achievement was at the head of three further colleagues who were made Finalists at the awards: Lisa Lowther, Driver, for the Lifetime Achievement Award, Peter Collins, Engineering Manager for the Green Champion Award; and Ross Barnes, Project Data Analyst for the Outstanding Innovation Award.

Considering Ryan’s success, Peter Collins, said: “Since joining our team, he has made an outstanding impression with his dedication, enthusiasm, and positive attitude. He is a real inspiration and I hope that he will inspire more young people, who have an interest in engineering, to learn their trade here at Stagecoach East.

“His positive attitude and collaborative nature have had a significant impact on team morale. His ability to foster a sense of camaraderie and teamwork has been invaluable in creating a positive work environment for everyone.”

Earlier this month, Stagecoach East earned recognition as an Apprenticeships Top 50 employer, 2023 and ranked 42nd in the national league tables identifying England’s Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers for 2023.