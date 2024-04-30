Young Aylesbury karter races to success with new sponsorship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hallie first began karting when she was four years old, started racing at the age of five, and competed in the British Kart Championship in the bambino class at seven years old.

Turning 12 this year, Hallie has transitioned to the Honda Cadet 200 class and is one of only two girls competing in her category. She secured an impressive 7th place finish out of 30 competitors in last year's UK IKR Championship.

The championship takes place across the UK between March and November with drivers competing in nine rounds of races on six different circuits. Grant & Stone’s sponsorship helps to maintain Hallie’s kart and covers the cost of her competing in every race.

Young Aylesbury go-karter Hallie Findlater has received sponsorship from local company Grant & Stone

Hallie Findlater commented:

“A lot of my friends do dancing or gymnastics, but I love racing and being able to compete equally against boys.”

Greg Taylor, Branch Manager at Grant & Stone Electric Wholesalers in Aylesbury, added: