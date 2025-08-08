Wycombe Wanderers takeover Bucks golf club and announce plans for new training centre

Wycombe Wanderers has secured a deal to manage a popular sports site in Buckinghamshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bucks Council and the football club revealed that the League One outfit is the new leaseholder of Farnham Park Playing Fields and the South Buckinghamshire Golf Course in Farnham Royal.

With the club now in charge of the large playing site, it plans to develop a new artificial playing pitch for community use on site. It has also been revealed that the club is seeking planning permission for a new football training centre and academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Included in the plans, that are yet to be officially approved by Bucks Council, is a renovation of the site’s golf course, which according to the authority, may be adapted to a 9- or 12-hole layout in the hopes of encouraging more people to take the sport.

Farnham Park will be run by Wycombe Wanderers

Wycombe Wanderers is now responsible for investing and modernising the playing the fields and maintaining the pitches and fields on a long term basis.

Bucks Council also has a partnership with BaseballSoftballUK which has its national baseball and softball complex at Farnham Park. The council adds that other tenants also currently have agreements to use and develop facilities across the wider site.

Councillor Peter Brazier said: “I am delighted to announce that Wycombe Wanderers Football Club will be the new head leaseholder for these key sites, which are protected for sport and physical activity. Their vision and commitment to a multi-sports hub with modern, inclusive facilities will significantly increase opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds across the community to play sport and be active.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their proposals for the site are subject to planning permission and consultation and engagement with existing tenants and local residents, but this is a very exciting step forward and promises a very bright future for the much-loved playing fields and golf course.”

Bucks Council that the site will remain open as usual throughout the design and planning process. Wycombe Wanderers plans to complete a phased programme and upgrade facilities at playing fields and golf club over a five-year period.

Interim chairman and chief of football at Wycombe Wanderers, Dan Rice, said: "We are committed to a long-term partnership that enhances and future-proofs the recreational and sporting value of South Buckinghamshire Golf Course and Farnham Park.

“Our vision is founded on three key pillars: community access, sporting excellence, and environmental sustainability. From improving grassroots and multi-sport infrastructure to developing a state-of-the-art academy and training centre, we aim to create a lasting legacy that benefits both current users and future generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are dedicated to working openly and collaboratively with the Council, existing user groups, and the wider community to ensure that the site remains inclusive, accessible, and enriched by new investment. This is about safeguarding public use while unlocking new opportunities, participation, and activity for all."

It is hoped that the deal will help secure the long-term future of the large sporting site. Bucks Council says undertook a long process before agreeing to lease the site out to the football club.