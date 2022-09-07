Work completed on new £6m factory near Aylesbury creating 250 jobs

The Grade A factory which has been erected in Westcott Venture Park will create an additional 250 jobs.

PATRIZIA which owns the hi-tech business park, tasked Parkway with completing 65,000 sq ft building for garden room company Green Retreats.

Green Retreats has agreed a 10-year lease for the first phase of this development, which was built in under seven months.

Green Retreats new base near Aylesbury

Planning consent has been confirmed for a second phase of similar size.

The development was granted a BREEAM ‘very good’ rating.

Nigel MacKenzie, development manager at Westcott said: “We are delighted to see construction of this flagship project come to completion. This new facility has enabled one of our largest occupiers to scale up for the fourth time at Westcott, accommodating growth for a further 250 jobs.

“From the very beginning, our close relationship with Green Retreats ensured that we and our contractor Parkway understood their specific requirements and could complete the development successfully within the agreed timescale and budget despite the very challenging conditions being experienced in the construction industry currently.

“This is our largest new development scheme to date at Westcott and it is a superb example of the high-quality buildings we can create for occupiers seeking accommodation in the region.”

Green Retreats has been based at Westcott for the last eight years, now occupying a total of 115,000 sq ft of space at the park.

Currently, a £1 million fit out is being carried out at the new factory, it is expected to open on 12 September.

The company currently employs 330 staff, it hopes to scale up to 580 employees and reach a turnover of £70 million up from £35 million.