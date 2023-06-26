Work begins on 40k sq ft £8m warehouse project in Buckingham creating over 50 jobs

Work has begun on a major warehousing project in Buckingham which will cover 40,000 sq ft and cost £8 million.

An industrial and warehouse facility is being constructed on Buckingham Industrial Estate it is hoped that the site will create over 50 jobs.

Called, Cygnet 40, construction firm, the Deeley Group, has been tasked with constructing the new facility.

Andrew Brazier from the Deeley Group and Chris White of White Commercial

Plans show that the manufacturing and distribution facility, will be facility, provided in its own self -contained site, and is due to open at springtime next year.

Bucks Council approved the Deeley Group’s project in March.

Interested businesses can apply to purchase or lease the logistics and distribution hub, which is being built to BREEAM ‘Very Good’ standard – a leading accreditation which measures the sustainability performance of a building.

Cygnet 40 features electric vehicle charging for two cars and 43 car parking spaces.

The Deeley Group states It benefits from easy access to the M1 and M40 and is near to Silverstone’s world-renowned automotive and motorsport cluster.

Deeley Group, which is headquartered in Coventry, previously developed 70,000 sq ft of industrial units at Kites Park in Princes Risborough, and also built Swan Business Centre and Angel Vale Business Park nearby in Buckingham.

Andrew Brazier, development consultant at the Deeley Group, said: “We’re pleased to be underway on site now and creating a leading modern facility for the manufacturing and logistics industry.

“We are working closely with our agents White Commercial Surveyors to identify potential occupiers for the site which is set to generate more than 50 jobs for local people in Buckingham.

“This is our third development in Buckinghamshire and we are proud to continue to contribute to enhancing the economy in Buckingham.

“We are working towards being Net Zero Carbon for 2036 and are pleased to be completing this development to a high sustainability standard.”

Chris White, of White Commercial, has been appointed as the retained agent for the development which will comprise a purpose-built, high-quality warehouse, together with office accommodation.

Ziran Land is a joint venture partner on the development with the Deeley Group.