News you can trust since 1832
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Work begins on 40k sq ft £8m warehouse project in Buckingham creating over 50 jobs

Bucks Council approved the project in March
By James Lowson
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:41 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 11:42 BST

Work has begun on a major warehousing project in Buckingham which will cover 40,000 sq ft and cost £8 million.

An industrial and warehouse facility is being constructed on Buckingham Industrial Estate it is hoped that the site will create over 50 jobs.

Called, Cygnet 40, construction firm, the Deeley Group, has been tasked with constructing the new facility.

Andrew Brazier from the Deeley Group and Chris White of White CommercialAndrew Brazier from the Deeley Group and Chris White of White Commercial
Andrew Brazier from the Deeley Group and Chris White of White Commercial
Most Popular

Plans show that the manufacturing and distribution facility, will be facility, provided in its own self -contained site, and is due to open at springtime next year.

Bucks Council approved the Deeley Group’s project in March.

Interested businesses can apply to purchase or lease the logistics and distribution hub, which is being built to BREEAM ‘Very Good’ standard – a leading accreditation which measures the sustainability performance of a building.

Cygnet 40 features electric vehicle charging for two cars and 43 car parking spaces.

The Deeley Group states It benefits from easy access to the M1 and M40 and is near to Silverstone’s world-renowned automotive and motorsport cluster.

Read More
Tributes after former University of Buckingham student and son died on Titanic s...

Deeley Group, which is headquartered in Coventry, previously developed 70,000 sq ft of industrial units at Kites Park in Princes Risborough, and also built Swan Business Centre and Angel Vale Business Park nearby in Buckingham.

Andrew Brazier, development consultant at the Deeley Group, said: “We’re pleased to be underway on site now and creating a leading modern facility for the manufacturing and logistics industry.

“We are working closely with our agents White Commercial Surveyors to identify potential occupiers for the site which is set to generate more than 50 jobs for local people in Buckingham.

“This is our third development in Buckinghamshire and we are proud to continue to contribute to enhancing the economy in Buckingham.

“We are working towards being Net Zero Carbon for 2036 and are pleased to be completing this development to a high sustainability standard.”

Chris White, of White Commercial, has been appointed as the retained agent for the development which will comprise a purpose-built, high-quality warehouse, together with office accommodation.

Ziran Land is a joint venture partner on the development with the Deeley Group.

Chris added: “The availability of the building on a ‘For Sale or To lease basis is already providing a good level of interest – particularly from the high-performance automotive sector.”

Related topics:Buckingham