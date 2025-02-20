Woman from Stokenchurch launches charity to help businesses support employee health & wellbeing

With workplace stress, burnout and mental health challenges on the rise, forward-thinking businesses now have a powerful new resource to enhance workplace health and wellbeing. Newly launched charity, Beyond Boundaries Foundation is offering businesses access to transformative therapies and its unique Buzz Hub platform to support employees' mental, emotional and physical health. The provision of these services is a key part of Beyond Boundaries’ fundraising drive to enable it to fulfil its mission to help vulnerable groups and individuals.

Beyond Boundaries provides a practical, innovative solution for HR leaders and business owners. By integrating proven complementary therapies alongside conventional medical initiatives, companies can create a healthier, more resilient workforce while also contributing to a meaningful charity and social cause. Additionally companies are able to invest in their people and demonstrate their social responsibility credentials.

The Foundation’s unique approach means funds raised are used to facilitate talks, workshops and events for vulnerable groups and providing eligible individuals with access to online resources via the Buzz Hub.

Among options available for businesses wishing to support Beyond Boundaries Foundation is to provide staff with access to the Buzz Hub for as little as £10 per person, per month.

The Buzz Hub is a dynamic platform designed to provide 24/7 access to therapies and practices to support individuals experiencing challenges such as stress, anxiety, pain, grief, mobility, menopause and more. The resilience-building techniques and practical tools are not just for those at crisis point but provide techniques and strategies to achieve better physical, mental and emotional health. Whether used as part of an employee assistance programme or a corporate wellness initiative, the Buzz Hub ensures teams remain engaged, supported and productive.

There are three main ways that businesses can partner with Beyond Boundaries Foundation:

- Corporate Sponsorship & Partnerships: Businesses can partner with the Foundation to bring high-impact health and wellbeing programmes to their workforce.

- Employee Health & Wellbeing Programmes: HR professionals can integrate The Buzz Hub into their employee benefits package, providing staff with 24/7 access to mental, emotional and physical support.

- CSR & Community Impact: Companies can choose from a variety of sponsorship options to make holistic and complementary therapies, designed to support the physical, mental and emotional health, available to a wider community of vulnerable individuals and the disadvantaged.

Denise Greene, founder of the Beyond Boundaries Foundation, comments: "Businesses are increasingly recognising that employee health and wellbeing support is not just a perk, but a business imperative. Employers are usually surprised to hear that anxiety in the workplace, diagnosed or not, can make employees on average 57.4 days a year less productive than their peers.

“Through supporting the Foundation and our mission, companies can enhance workplace health and wellness programmes whilst making a tangible social impact. Investing in employee health and wellbeing isn’t just the right thing to do - it leads to better retention, reduced absenteeism and a healthier workplace culture.

“Central to my vision for the Charity, is the positive impact we can all have when we ‘pay it forward’. Providing access to talks, workshops, events and the Buzz Hub will make a tangible difference for disadvantaged and vulnerable people.

“Creating the community of like-minded professionals within the complementary health sector, who resonate with the Foundation’s purpose, is the backbone of the charitable work and what ensures its sustainability and reach.

“My own story serves as a strong case study for the positive impact complementary therapies and the generous support of others can have. My ultimate wish is that everyone, no matter their life situation, should be able to choose to live beyond boundaries.”

For more information visit: www.beyondboundariesfoundation.org