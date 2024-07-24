Wimpy superfan hails Aylesbury outlet during ambitious fundraising tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Wimpy superfan, who is embarking on a burger tour this summer, was full of praise for Aylesbury’s outlet.

Anthony Zupnik, 36, visited the restaurant in Hale Leys on Saturday (20 July) as part of an ambitious fundraiser.

During July, he is travelling over 2,400 miles to visit all 64 branches of the fast food chain in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony is completing the ambitious 64 restaurants in 31 days challenge to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust. His fundraising page can be found here.

Anthony Zupnik in Aylesbury as part of his nationwide tour of Wimpy restaurants

He chose the charity as it supported him through his own cancer diagnosis, aged 22.

Anthony’s love of Wimpy restaurants dates back to his fifth birthday. He celebrated turning five at the Worthing branch in 1993, has been going ever since.

The self-proclaimed superfan said he always orders the same thing at Wimpy: a burger with just ketchup and onions, and chips. But for this special challenge he has been pushing the boat out, trying as many different items on the menu as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony says he had a ‘great time’ visiting Aylesbury’s Wimpy restaurant. He said: “Aiden, the manager, is clearly passionate about his work and he made me very welcome.

Anthony with restaurant manager Aiden

"The layout of the Wimpy there is great too - now I've visited so many I can comment on this kind of thing, and the layout and aesthetics in Aylesbury were really pleasant and make for a really nice environment for Wimpy customers. Aiden and his team clearly care about their customers - he had some great conversations with me, and also other regulars who he knew, and I feel this personal touch is what makes Wimpy special.”

Anthony has created an interactive map, which allows interested parties to track his fast food tour. At the time of writing Anthony has just eight Wimpy restaurants left to visit.

He would not have been the only Wimpy fan in the county town on Saturday. Aylesbury has a long history with the burger brand, formerly having a giant Wimpy building in the heart of its town centre.