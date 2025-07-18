Why you need a settlement agreement solicitor

In today’s dynamic employment climate, more employees are being presented with settlement agreements — legally binding contracts that often mark the end of an employment relationship. Whether due to redundancy, workplace conflict, or mutual agreement, signing such a document without proper advice can be risky.

1. Protect Your Legal Rights

Settlement agreements often include clauses that waive your rights to bring future claims against your employer. Without proper legal advice, you may unknowingly give up important protections — including claims for unfair dismissal, discrimination, or unpaid wages.

“Our team ensures clients understand exactly what they’re signing,” says Bodrul Amin, Employment Solicitor at Solidaire Solicitors. “As experienced settlement agreement solicitors, we clarify your rights and assess whether the terms are fair.”

Settlement Agreement Solicitors

2. Secure a Better Settlement

Many people assume a settlement agreement offer is final. In reality, there’s almost always room for negotiation. A skilled solicitor can often improve the financial offer or negotiate changes to terms like references, notice periods, and confidentiality clauses.

“We regularly help clients increase their settlement payouts,” says Amin. “The right settlement agreement solicitor can make a significant financial difference.”

3. Ensure the Agreement is Legally Binding

A settlement agreement is only legally enforceable if you receive advice from an independent solicitor. This is a legal requirement — and most employers cover the cost of this advice.

Choosing qualified settlement agreement solicitors ensures that your agreement meets all legal standards and that you’re not left exposed to unexpected liabilities.

4. Avoid Future Restrictions

Settlement agreements often contain clauses that can limit your future employment options, such as non-compete terms or non-disparagement clauses. Our expert solicitors carefully review these provisions to make sure they are reasonable — and negotiate changes where needed.

5. Peace of Mind and Expert Support

Navigating a job exit can be stressful. Having trusted settlement agreement solicitors by your side gives you peace of mind, knowing that your exit is being handled with professionalism, accuracy, and your best interests at heart.

Why Choose Solidaire Solicitors?

At Solidaire Solicitors, we are known for our personal approach, rapid response, and deep expertise in employment law. Our team of dedicated settlement agreement solicitors has successfully advised hundreds of employees — from junior staff to senior executives — across a wide range of industries.