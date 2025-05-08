Westcott expands green energy portfolio with landmark solar project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Construction is underway on a groundbreaking solar project at Westcott Venture Park, marking a significant milestone in the Park’s journey towards sustainability and energy independence.

The solar park will cover 35.4 acres within the 650-acre business park located between Aylesbury and Bicester. With an installed capacity exceeding 10.5 Megawatts (MW), the array of 14,794 solar panels is projected to generate 10,700 MWh (10.7 GWh) of renewable energy annually for on-site tenants. This output is equivalent to powering approximately 3,000 typical UK homes, each consuming approximately 3,600 kWh per year.

The expansion is being project-managed by Mordey Property Consulting and Syzygy, with Absolute Solar and Wind serving as the principal contractor. CX Utilities is responsible for the high voltage electrical work, ensuring the project meets the highest standards of safety and efficiency.

This development will enable Westcott to produce more energy annually than the Park's tenants consume, even accounting for future growth. This achievement will significantly reduce the Park's carbon footprint, reinforcing its commitment to environmental sustainability. The extra electricity will be exported via a new cable connection to the local power network at the nearby Waddesdon primary substation.

Westcott Solar Extension

The journey towards renewable energy at Westcott began in 2011 when PATRIZIA Hanover Property Unit Trust, the Park's owners, established the first 1.6 MWp solar park. This initial installation, comprising 6,102 solar panels over 10 acres, has generated over 22.9 million kWh to date, preventing more than 8,984 tonnes of CO2 emissions. The new project represents a significant expansion. Due to the greater efficiency of modern solar panels, the new solar park will increase the original capacity by over six times and is expected to be completed by Q1 2026.

Archie Stroyan, Associate at PATRIZIA said: "Our commitment to an environmentally sustainable business park is unwavering. This solar project is at the forefront of our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint.

“By generating more power than is required by our tenants, we are not only supporting over 90 companies based at Westcott but also setting a benchmark for sustainable development."

PATRIZIA Hanover is a leading Diversified UK property fund, currently ranked first in the 2024 GRESB index for ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) performance. The fund is deeply committed to integrating ESG considerations into every facet of its operations and decision-making processes. The Group Sustainability Strategy is designed to achieve net zero carbon status across its corporate operations and real asset portfolio by 2040 or sooner. This solar initiative demonstrates their unwavering dedication to sustainable growth at Westcott.

Westcott is undergoing a major transformation, adding over 78,000 sq ft of commercial space designed for research, advanced manufacturing, and testing. The development includes offices, a conference centre, and a restaurant, marking the largest expansion in Westcott's history. Additionally, a new training facility for MILWAUKEE® is under construction.

For more information visit https://www.westcottvp.com