'We're raffling our house for £2 a ticket - here's why' explain Aylesbury Vale family

Aily Chalmers, 32, and her husband, Nathan, 35, are desperate to move closer to family in Forest Way, Hampshire.

They began the process of putting the four-bed detached home in Grendon Underwood on the market, and were instantly put off.

Interested parties can view the property and check out further details regarding the raffle online here.

The estate agent told them they would have to cut the price and likely wait at least 18 months to make a sale, due to the state of the property market.

Ms Chalmers said she feels she had to make the unusual choice because "everything has halted" in the market and said new government legislation was "punishing people who own property".

It comes as Chancellor Rachel Reeves is said to be considering a new tax on the sale of houses over £500,000 as part of an overhaul to stamp duty and council tax.

Critics say the measures could weaken an already struggling property market by discouraging homeowners from downsizing and selling.

In a bid to get the asking price, in good time, the Chalmers are selling 450,000 raffle tickets worth £2 - and the winner will receive the house free from stamp duty and conveyance fees.

While the couple say the venture “sounds mad” they think it is their best chance of being able to move closer to family, for the sake of their three children, aged seven, five and one.

Aily, a website designer from Grendon Underwood in Buckinghamshire, said: “We never thought we’d be doing something like this, but we want to move closer to family and just thought: ‘Go for it.’

“All you can do is try, in these situations.

“The market is awful at the moment, and we’re looking to move ASAP - it sounds mad, but it’s a win-win for us and someone who gets to live in a four-bed house for £2.

"I feel like it's the whole property market at the moment, with the government putting in all this new legislation just to get more money off people and sort of punishing people who own property.

"A lot more people are wanting to just rent. We couldn't afford to keep this home mortgage when our mortgage rate doubled a couple of years ago. It's terrible. I don't know how some people are surviving."

Aily and Nathan moved into the then-newbuild seven years ago.

But when the pair’s fourth child was born, they decided to move closer to extended family, for support.

“Nathan and I have been discussing moving out since last year,” Aily said.

“We looked into selling the house the traditional way.”

In February 2025 an estate agent told them the market had become “awful,” and it would likely take 18 months to sell the house.

In desperation, the couple looked into raffling their house off online - after reading articles about it and how it worked for other families.

As soon as Nathan suggested they do it, Aily was on board - and the pair are now raffling heir property for £600,000, including an extra £20,000 in spending money to cover additional costs.

Aily said: “The house is basically just going to be given away - all stamp duty and other fees will be paid, and the winner won’t have to pay anything other than £2 for the ticket.

“We had lots of Zoom calls with the company hosting the raffle, to iron out the legalities of it all, and now the competition is live.”

The pair sold 1% of tickets in a couple of days - £6,000.

The home has three bathrooms, a study, a snug and an open-plan dining room-lounge.

“We’re just looking for something quite similar,” Aily said.

“Our house is perfect at the moment and our budget is the same - the only downside of being here is that we have to drive miles and miles if we want to see our family.

“It sounds mad, but we’re really hoping we can pull it off.”

