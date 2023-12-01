Wendover chippy's plans to use upstairs as residential quarters rejected as inadequate
Plans to demolish a Bucks nursery and replace it with housing have been rejected after multiple complaints from local residents.
This is just one of the many applications decided on by Buckinghamshire Council in the past week.
Nursery demolition rejected, 12 Chestnut Lane & Jig Store And Garage, Hazlemere (23/07272/OUT)
The council has refused an application for outline permission to bulldoze the House That Jack Built nursery and for garages to be replaced by a pair of three-bedroom semi-detached homes.
A planning officer said Shanly Homes’ application is “not acceptable” as it results in the loss of the nursery, which provides childcare to 21 children and employment for seven adults and would be contrary to local policy.
The proposals drew numerous letters of objection from neighbours who said it would have a “huge impact” on the narrow Chestnut Lane, both in terms of construction traffic and parking provision after completion.
Mrs Vikki Dale, who lives on the street said: “Not only is the road already beginning to fail it will suffer greatly and could cause hazards for any emergency vehicles if even one overflow car, parks on the lane.”
Change of use refused for McCoy’s fish and chips, 4 – 6 High Street Wendover (23/02918/APP)
Jeffrey Powell applied to combine the restaurant and take away with the residential quarters on the first floor under a retrospective planning permission for a change of use.
However, the council refused the plans, saying they would “provide a poor quality of amenity” for people living in the House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) upstairs.
The “small rooms” fall below national standards, with some getting no natural light, the council said, adding that the bathroom and kitchen facilities were “inadequate” for six bedrooms.
Extension, construction of outbuilding to use as gym refused, Redlands Colville Road (23/07062/FUL)
The council refused Mr Umer Zaman’s plans application for the construction of a part single, part two storey rear extension and the erection of fencing and an outbuilding to use as gym due to being visually “harmful” and “out of keeping” with the area.
Several neighbours objected to the plans, including one who said the current development already gives her “no privacy” in her garden, while another said the outhouse provides a view into his kitchen.