Well-known charity launches recruitment drive searching for thrill-seekers in Milton Keynes and Aylesbury

The charity needs people to help out with Kayaking, archery, and much more

By James Lowson
2 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 3:52pm

A well-known Bucks-based charity is looking to hire new workers for a variety of roles across the county.

Action4Youth is offering roles in Milton Keynes, High Wycombe and Aylesbury.

Sailing, kayaking, open canoeing, archery, tunnels, climbing, stand-up paddle boarding, fencing, high ropes, and many more thrilling activities could all be in a day’s work for new recruits.

Paddle boarding in Milton Keynes
Action4Youth runs the Caldecotte Xperience in Milton Keynes which requires seasonal instructors.

Successful applicants are invited to the regional centre of adventure learning expertise.

Where they get to introduce youngsters to life-changing experiences. These adventures are offered to diverse groups of young people from schools and other community organisations.

The experience is designed to increase the youngsters’ confidence and abilities to work together in teams.

Taking a leap of faith

Action4Youth has SEND trained staff on its roster and provides specialist equipment.

Current vacancies for instructor roles are offered on a seasonal basis and last from two to six months.

Instructors are not expected to be experts in every activity although some qualifications are expected, Action4Youth advises.

Successful candidates can expand their own knowledge with the charity’s help during their employment.

In High Wycombe, Action4Youth is seeking a youth worker for an indoor role.

It will offer flexible part-time, freelance hours working with 12-18-year olds and Send young people who could be as old as 25.

It is open seven days a week, the youth club needs an energetic, positive role model available to work on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for up to 15 hours.

In Aylesbury the charity is seeking an experienced Marketing Executive to support all of Action4Youth’ inspiring work, across all its centres and programmes.

More information on each vacancy can be found on the charity’s website here.

Action4Youth delivers a series of programmes to enrich the lives of youngsters locally.

Its Inspiration Programme is designed to give young adults additional life skills that will help their employability going forward.

Other courses offered deal with safeguarding, diversity and inclusion, plus health and safety.

Closing dates differ for the various roles the charity is looking to fill in the coming weeks.

