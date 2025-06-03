Well-known Aylesbury decorating firm is shortlisted for national award

An independent decorating business in Aylesbury has been nominated for a national award following one of its recent transformations.

M Simmonds Decorating Contractors Limited, a local business which has operated in the Buckinghamshire area for 45 years, has been shortlisted for the Painting and Decorating Association awards 2025.

This nomination is linked to work staff did to renovate the St Martin’s Church in the nearby village of Dunton.

Out of thousands of entries across the nation, it was selected as one of the few businesses that will attend an awards ceremony at London’s Plaisterers Hall on July 3.

Judges assessed each nominated business and entrants had to pass a vetting process before being shortlisted.

Aylesbury’s decorating firm has been nominated in the small contractors’ category.

Michael Simmonds, known locally as Mick, launched the company when he was just 19, 45 years ago. He currently looks after a team of eight staff members who are professionally qualified painters and decorators.

Mick says, on the company website, that his painters are expected to be friendly and respectful to clients and to treat homes and work spaces with care.

The company was tasked with restoring the stone work at the church

Mick adds: “Simmonds is a family business – my wife Kay is responsible for administration, accounts and running the office, my brother Graham is a skilled carpenter and he runs the day to day side of the business with my son Matthew.

“We take on people as school leavers and train them up to our way of thinking. All our team members have served 3 year apprenticeships with us gaining various qualifications.”

The Painting and Decorating Association awards are an annual showcase that was first launched in 1987.