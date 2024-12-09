Waddesdon Manor makes fresh licencing application as Aylesbury Vale pub is set to reopen

The managers of a stately manor owned by the Rothschild family in Buckinghamshire want to continue keeping an exotic bird collection.

The managers at Waddesdon Manor have applied for a renewal of a zoo licence to keep the birds.

Elsewhere, there are personnel changes at a Turkish restaurant and a brasserie & bar, which require approval from Buckinghamshire Council’s licensing department.

There are also indications a closed pub could reopen at a village in the Aylesbury Vale.

You can view each application by typing the reference in brackets into the county council’s licensing portal.

Licence renewal for bird zoo (PR202412-359260)

Those in charge of the aviary at Waddesdon Manor have applied for a zoo licence to continue keeping the exotic birds there.

The Rothschild’s who own the manor have a history of being keen birdkeepers.

Periodically, The National Trust which manages the estate are required to renew the zoo licence to keep the birds.

The application for the renewal was submitted on Wednesday (4 December).

Aylesbury Vale pub set for take over (PR202412-359233)

A licence variation application has been submitted for The Hundred of Ashendon pub.

The pub is currently listed as ‘permanently closed’, with an application for a new operator being submitted with the help of the Ashendon Community Pub Society.

A consultation period for the application ends on 19 December.

New manager for Beaconsfield brasserie (PR202412-359241)

A new manager is due to be appointed at the Browns brasserie & bar in Beaconsfield.

The company occupied the former White Hart Hotel in 2022, with the rooms being taken over by a Travelodge in 2016.

The premises currently has a licence for a range of activities, including alcohol sales, until midnight each night.

The application is for a change of the designated premises supervisor, with a consultation period ending on 17 December.

New manager for Turkish restaurant in Bucks village (PR202412-359228)

A restaurant in the centre of Chalfont St Peter is undergoing staffing changes. The former George pub in the High Street was taken over by the Yaprak Turkish restaurant in 2021. The company has applied for a change of the designated premises supervisor. A premises licence is in place to serve alcohol from 12pm to midnight each day.

A consultation period for the application ends on 18 December.