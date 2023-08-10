The charity which runs the property is looking for new people to enhance the tourist experience

Waddesdon Manor is after new volunteers to help with the running of the famous Bucks tourist site.

Among the roles advertised at the manor, which is linked to one of the richest families in the world, are guides and catering volunteers.

Waddesdon Manor is now run by the Rothschild Foundation, a charity which is chaired by a member of the world-famous family.

Waddesdon Manor

Whilst the manor itself is now run by the National Trust which took over ownership in 1957.

On its website the Manor advertises vacant volunteer roles Including: house hosts, visitor insights, garden guides, grounds hosts, weddings hosts, and food to go volunteers.

Interested parties can attend an open day on the 6 September to find out more about volunteer responsibilities and perks.

Most volunteer roles involve interacting with visitors and trying to enhance the tourist experience at the famous Bucks grounds.

Either in roles that involved greeting guests as they first enter the vast space, or by seeking feedback from those heading out of the manor.

Garden guides will be required to lead informal walking tours around the flowered area.

Waddesdon Manor also wants to situate volunteers in customer service roles by a new 12m high sculpture of a make. The giant wedding cake was unveiled earlier this year as one the manor’s more peculiar attractions. It is a a three-storey sculptural pavilion created by the artist Joana Vasconcelos.

More hands on volunteers will be asked to prepare sandwiches and picnics.

Waddesdon Manor says these unpaid roles give volunteers a chance to build their CV, gain skills, and make new friendships.

Previous volunteers in host roles have championed the scheme, stating it allows them to “meet people from all walks of life”. Also volunteers have highlighted the ability to learn more about history and what life was like in other eras of culture.