HS2 Ltd has released video footage showing its engineers moving a 4,500 tonne deck into place in Wendover.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over four days staff representing the rail project moved the Small Dean viaduct into position. It is the longest deck slide that has been completed as part of the controversial project so far.

Yesterday (3 February), HS2 released timelapse footage showing engineers moving the deck across a road and railway line near Wendover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stretching for 345m, the Small Dean viaduct is one of 50 being built for the high speed train scheme.

HS2 has revealed that the concrete and steel deck was constructed before the slide began with most of the precast concrete deck slabs installed in advance of the launch. This call was made to save time during the later stages of the project.

While the large deck was being shifted the A413 was closed, it was expected to be shut throughout Friday (31 January), but was opened at 8:30pm that night.

HS2 adds that special pads covered in PTFE - a Teflon-like material usually found on the surface of a non-stick frying pan - were used to minimise friction between the deck and the temporary steel bearings on top of each of the piers. A cable system was used to slide the deck forward at speeds of up to 10 metres per hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HS2 Ltd project manager, Jason Bicknell said: “Small Dean is the longest continuous deck slide on the project and an amazing engineering achievement. But it would not have been possible without the huge amount of preparatory work put in over the last few years and I’d like to thank everyone involved. Two years ago, we set a target to install the deck in summer 2025 and it’s great that we came in ahead of schedule.”

The nose of the Small Dean viaduct deck over the A413 during the launch 31 Jan 2025 (photo from SAP Photographie)

It has been said that the team spent four years preparing the site, diverting utilities, realigning the road, building the abutments and six piers that support the viaduct and assembling the deck, before last weekend’s slide.

HS2 is now planning to lower the deck by 60cm onto the permanent bearings which will support the full weight of the viaduct. This is planned to be a two-month operation with the structure being lowered by 20cm at a time.