Vertu Mercedes-Benz of Aylesbury boasts one of the first high voltage tech experts in the UK

Stuart recently completed the groundbreaking ‘Expert in High-Voltage Systems in Motor Vehicles’ programme, in the inaugural training session of its kind that Mercedes-Benz hosted within its Training and Development Centre.Participants deepened their knowledge of electrotechnical basics and on various standards, guidelines and laws and were prepared for the challenges of repairing electric vehicles.Reflecting on his accomplishment, Stuart Finch stated: "It's a privilege to be one of the first to achieve this distinction. The future of automotive is electric, and I’m elated to be at the forefront of this transition, ensuring that our customers receive a top-notch service."Robert Forrester, Chief Executive of Vertu Motors, expressed his pride in Stuart's achievements, saying: "Having our very own ‘High Voltage Tech Expert’, especially someone as capable as Stuart, solidifies our commitment to providing the very best service and expertise to our customers. “It's an exciting time for the automotive industry, and for Vertu Motors, as we lead the way in high-voltage automotive technology. Well done, Stuart!"Justin Boon, General Manager at Vertu Mercedes-Benz of Aylesbury, echoed this sentiment, noting, "Stuart's accomplishment is a testament to our commitment at Vertu Mercedes-Benz of Aylesbury to stay ahead of the curve. “As electric vehicles play more of a key role in the market, having an expert like Stuart on our team ensures that we are well-equipped to cater to our customer's evolving needs. Congratulations, Stuart!"