Vacant shops near Aylesbury could become restaurant after being left unused for over a year
Bucks Council is awaiting further information before it will make a decision
Empty commercial spaces on Market Square in Princes Risborough could soon become the property of Radhuni, the Indian restaurant next door.
Estate agents Duncan Bailey Kennedy confirmed the expansion – but also said plans are still in solicitor’s hands, and subject to planning permission and building controls.
A planning application also details ‘internal alterations to The Old Library (Radhuni Restaurant) and change of use of the existing shops at The Old Vicarage and The Corner Shop to facilitate the creation of single restaurant’.
The properties have stood vacant for more than a year – but have an “under offer” sign in the window.
It is understood it was formerly the Rebecca Hill Hair Gallery and Gift Shop, with K.Y. Green Funeral Directors next door.
Radhuni is a popular restaurant on Church Street (off Market Square) in the town, whose business was established in 2004, according to its website.
Locals had speculated online about the expansion, with some also suggesting a new café or Chinese takeaway being acceptable alternatives.
Bucks Council was unable to say when the expansion will happen and that it is “awaiting some further information before any decision on the application can be made”.
Radhuni was approached for further comment.