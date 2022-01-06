Up to £3 million funding available for not-for-profit organisations in Bucks

A new fund of up to £3 million has been made available to support not-for-profit organisations in Bucks.

The Rothschild Foundation, a grant-making charity based in Waddesdon, is launching a 'strategic fund' to support the not-for-profit sector.

Three specific areas will be prioritised by the charity: sustainable food systems, culture, and opportunities for young people.

The Rothschild Foundation

A new process has been organised for submitting applications on the Rothschild Foundation's website, which can be accessed here.

The Rothschild Foundation has committed to spending up to £3 million annually to support programmes within the county.

Leona Forsyth, senior grants manager at the Rothschild Foundation, said: ‘The Strategic Fund has clear priorities addressing sustainable food, culture, and opportunities for young people.

"We believe that by focussing on these three priority areas, the Foundation can have a deeper and more lasting impact in our local community.

The Waddesdon-based charity wants to support young people

"We want to work with organisations who share our priorities, who want to build effective alliances and are interested in working with us to bring about positive change for Buckinghamshire."

Applications opened on November 29, the charity hasn't set a deadline for applications.

Further details are as follows:

· Applications are welcomed from not-for-profit organisations addressing the Foundation’s Strategic interests for young people, sustainable food and culture.

· Grants of up to £100,000 per year for 3 years are available.

· Funding is prioritised for Buckinghamshire-based organisations, and organisations delivering a significant proportion of their operation in the county.

· Priority will be given to small and medium-sized organisations with an income of under £1 million annually.

· Funding is available for projects, organisational core costs and some capital expenditure.

· Applications should be submitted using the online application on the Rothschild Foundation website.