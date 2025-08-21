Up for auction Aylesbury home goes viral after 'murder house' descriptions on social media

A popular TikTok account, which takes a comedic look at some of the more quirky buildings which go up for sale in the UK, has made thousands aware of a property on the market located on Meadow Way.

In a video posted by the social media account, Housing Horrors, the property, which is valued at £150,000 is called a ‘murder house’. A commentator in a potentially tongue-and-cheek manner describes red stains, clearly visible within the photos posted on property sales websites like Rightmove and Zoopla, as blood.

Claims that there are blood stains within the property have been strongly denied by Auction House London A spokesperson for the auctioneer company said: “We are aware of the TikTok video that has circulated regarding the property. While some of the commentary may be exaggerated for effect, we want to be clear: the stains shown in the bathroom have been assessed and confirmed to be red paint, not blood. We understand the property's visual state has drawn strong reactions online, but it is important to separate viral speculation from the facts."

On TikTok the property was described as looking a bit eerie and one viewer drew particular attention to red stains covered across the toilet seat.

Auction House London has said it hopes the project would appeal as a potential ‘renovation’ or ‘project’ to prospective buyers.

A spokesperson added: “This is not unusual and reflects a common practice in property auctions, where buyers seek opportunities to add value through refurbishment. We ensure that all our listings are represented accurately, and potential buyers are encouraged to do their due diligence before bidding.”

A number of commenters on social media have also stepped in to debunk the playful rumour that something serious could have occured in the property. One noted that ‘dried blood usually goes brown’, and others said it was hair dye. Others were excited to see thousands people watching a video go viral near to where they live.

Andrew Binstock, co-founder and auctioneer of Auction House London, said: "Sometimes properties gain unexpected attention online, and while this one may need a bit of TLC, it’s not quite the horror story the internet has painted it to be - literally."

Valued at £150,000 The home goes up for auction next month.

Renovation project It is hoped that the property will appeal to prospective buyers as a 'renovation project'.

More stains spotted Online critics of the home's condition, pointed to stains spotted on the far wall.

Garden The rear garden a new owner would inherit.