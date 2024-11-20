Unique in-store SPAR campaign returns this weekend to Bucks with a Christmas twist

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Summer hit, SPARaoke returns, this time with a festive flavour Campaign celebrates the BIG DEALS of Christmas by working with someone who is a BIG DEAL at Christmas. Roy Wood of Wizzard, signs on to lead the campaign.

In true festive spirit, A.F. Blakemore, one of the UK’s largest privately owned family businesses and wholesaler for SPAR stores has today announced their summer campaign is returning again for Christmas but bigger and better!

Just like the summer campaign, SPARaoke Christmas edition invites customers to take part in an in-store karaoke competition. Winning not only bragging rights, but a raft of prizes.

Christmas is a key period for joy, merriment and of course singing, and as such SPARaoke will once again take to the shop floor. This time celebrating its BIG DEALS promotion, by working with someone who is a very BIG DEAL at Christmas.

Shopper celebrating BIG DEALS with SPARaoke

In a UK-first, Roy Wood, lead singer of Wizzard and composer of the famous festive hit ‘I Wish It Could be Christmas Everyday’, has provided not only the song for the SPAR sing-along event, but also got into the Christmas spirit personally.

Visiting the SPAR Western Downs store in early November to kick off the campaign, Roy said ‘It’s a real pleasure to work with SPAR on this campaign. I wrote this song with the intent of bringing joy to people at Christmas time. The track is now over 50 years old but is still a big deal at Christmas. I just loved the idea that we could turn the everyday shopping experience into something a little more joyful.’

SPARaoke launches to coincide with the SPAR BIG DEALS promotion on Saturday 23 November 2024 until Saturday 14 December 2024, across 100 stores. Held across four consecutive Saturdays, SPARaoke invites its customers to get into the festive spirit by simply winning, for singing.

Customers need to listen out for the Christmas classic, ‘I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday’ on SPAR radio in store. Grab the SPAR mic and sing along to win their basket and 500ml Coca Cola, as well as the chance to go into the Grand Prize Draw to win Christmas on SPAR (up to the value of £1800) *.

Sarah Ellis, Group Marketing Director of AF Blakemore & Son, commented “Christmas is a competitive space, however for us its always about putting the customer first and bringing a little sprinkle of joy to our local communities.

We’re pleased to be bringing back SPARaoke which was a huge hit in the summer, but we’re also delighted to be working with Roy Wood who shares our ethos of bringing joy to customers across the festive period.

Likewise, we wanted to create a moment that would involve our wonderful store staff, who do so much for their local communities. It’s a unique campaign that provides differentiation at a local level.”

The campaign also features an exclusive appearance from Coca Cola, a key partner of AF Blakemore.

SPARaoke offers SPAR customers the chance to sing in store to become their local winner. Selected SPAR stores across the Midlands, South East England and Wales will be sporadically playing the iconic I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday on a Saturday for a month. When in the you hear the song in store, run to the mic and take your moment to SPARaoke!

*Competition terms and conditions apply.