Ultrafast broadband rolling out in Winslow

The wait is over for some homes and businesses in Winslow as full-fibre broadband is now live in the area, ready to connect certain streets.

Gigaclear’s fibre broadband network is already in place across much of rural Buckinghamshire, and now the broadband provider is expanding its existing network on a commercial basis to underserved market towns in the county, where internet speeds are still extremely poor.

Winslow’s existing broadband speeds are around 49.8Mbps, well below the national average of 80Mbps-plus.

Gigaclear is installing full-fibre broadband to Winslow

Gigaclear is ramping up work in Winslow to connect the town to its ultrafast full-fibre broadband network, which it says will make Winslow one of the best-connected communities in Britain, with speeds up to 11 times faster than the UK average.

Gigaclear’s full-fibre to the premises (FTTP) upgrade has already brought Gigabit-capable speeds of up to 900Mbps to over 1,500 homes and businesses in Winslow, and a further 900 are set to be connected by end of 2021.

In total the project will require approximately 32,000 metres of fibre, which will be laid via trenching as well as through existing duct and pole infrastructure.

Central general manager Ben Woods said: “We’ve already been building our network in rural Buckinghamshire where we’ve focused on bridging the digital divide and addressing inadequate broadband provision.

"Now that we’ve got a well-established network here, we can turn our attention to its market towns like Winslow, which are calling out for better internet.

“Fast broadband speeds are a necessity for a modern economy. The way in which we live and work depends on the internet, something that has been sharply underlined by the pandemic.

"We believe in digital inclusion and we’re excited to bring our network to more people so they can enjoy the life-changing benefits that come with world-leading connectivity.”