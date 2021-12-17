Two Thame pubs awarded top ratings for sustainability

Two pubs in Thame were granted top marks in a recent inspection, which judged the venues on their sustainability.

On Wednesday (December 15), The Thatch and James Figgs were awarded a three-star 'food made good' rating by the Sustainable Restaurant Association.

Both were recognised for efforts made to make more sustainable choices to reduce their impact on climate change.

Frazer Sutherland, Peaches

The Sustainable Restaurant Association completes a detailed assessment of the sustainability of the businesses looking at 10 key areas.

These ranged from how the venues celebrate local and seasonal foods, source fish responsibly, treat customers, and eliminate food waste.

Within the report was three key pillars the pubs were rated on: sourcing, society, and the environment. The pubs scored 72%, 74% and 72% respectively, in these three categories.

The dual score for the seasonal produce on the pubs' menus was 80%, 76% for staff treatment, and 72% for dealing with food waste.

James Figgs in Thame

The highest score for the two country pubs came for the way they treated people within the community throughout the pandemic, reaching 84%.

One scheme ran by the ownership group Peaches, which oversees both pubs, was offering free meals to frontline NHS workers.

Frazer Sutherland, who looks after the pubs said: "It's fantastic news to be given a 'three star food made good' rating by the Sustainable Restaurant Association, and doubly significant after what has been a year like no other for the hospitality industry.

"We are hugely proud that what we have been doing to be a better business and put the planet first have been recognised in this way.

one of the pubs' dishes

"It is tremendous encouragement from the Sustainable Restaurant Association and we shall be working with them over the year ahead to be even better and improve our scores in areas we need to. In the meantime, we shall be celebrating this excellent news with our team and with our guests."

The Thatch is at 29-30 Lower High Street, Thame, Oxon, OX9 2AA. Tel: 01844 214340 https://www.thethatchthame.co.uk/.

The James Figg is at 21 Cornmarket, Thame, Oxon, OX9 2BL. Tel: 01844 260 166 www.thejamesfiggthame.co.uk.