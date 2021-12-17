Two plots of land by Aylesbury estates sell for thousands after auction bidding war

Two plots of land in Aylesbury were sold for thousands of pounds after generating a bidding war at an auction on Wednesday (December 15).

Both parcels of land were sold together for £26,100, vastly exceeding the £1,000 to £3,000 guided price range set by auctioneers.

The recently-sold land sits at Bowmont Drive and Lodden Close among residential housing to the south of Aylesbury town centre and the A41.

The plots of land are situated within residential housing

Overall, 127 lots were up for sale at Wednesday's auction, which was organised by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Regional Director and Auctioneer Paul Bridgeman said: “Land sales always do well at Clive Emson auctions, but this one was exceptional – it really took off.

“We are unaware of the purchaser’s intentions, but we had considered that the land may offer potential for alternative uses, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

