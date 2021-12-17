Two plots of land by Aylesbury estates sell for thousands after auction bidding war
The land was sold for a total that wildly exceeded the auctioneers guided price
Two plots of land in Aylesbury were sold for thousands of pounds after generating a bidding war at an auction on Wednesday (December 15).
Both parcels of land were sold together for £26,100, vastly exceeding the £1,000 to £3,000 guided price range set by auctioneers.
The recently-sold land sits at Bowmont Drive and Lodden Close among residential housing to the south of Aylesbury town centre and the A41.
Overall, 127 lots were up for sale at Wednesday's auction, which was organised by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.
Regional Director and Auctioneer Paul Bridgeman said: “Land sales always do well at Clive Emson auctions, but this one was exceptional – it really took off.
“We are unaware of the purchaser’s intentions, but we had considered that the land may offer potential for alternative uses, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”
Clive Emson holds eight auctions each year, and offers specialist advice to potential buyers, it has offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country.
