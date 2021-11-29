Two plots of land by Aylesbury estates go to auction next month
Both plots of land are situated next to Aylesbury residential areas
Two areas of land in Aylesbury go up for auction next month with a freehold guide price of up to £3,000.
Land at Bowmont Drive and Lodden Close are among 126 lots in an auction scheduled for Wednesday December 15.
Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers is overseeing the event and has listed the land at a guide price between £1,000 and £3,000.
Regional director and auctioneer Paul Bridgeman said: “These two parcels of open-space land are situated among residential housing to the south of Aylesbury town centre and the A41.
“We consider that the land may offer potential for alternative uses, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”
Auctioneers advise that the land is being sold subject to any legal rights that may exist.
Clive Emson Auctioneers holds bidding wars eight times a year, December's event is scheduled to be the last of 2021.
Clive Emson has offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, it offers advice and expertise to would-be bidders.
More information on the upcoming auction is available on the Clive Emson Auctioneers website here.