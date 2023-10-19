Two Bucks campsites win National awards at the Caravan and Motorhome show

Cholsey Grange in the Chiltern Hills was named Best CL (5-van site) in England and Abbotts View Alpacas near Aylesbury received the Most Unique Site award. The awards celebrate privately owned, maximum five-pitch sites - Certificated Locations - across the UK that are open exclusively to Caravan and Motorhome Club members.

Cholsey Grange, located in the village of Ibstone near Stokenchurch impressed judges and secured the Best CL in England title for 2023. The campsite, previously awarded third place in 2020, boasts five fully-serviced hardstanding pitches offering panoramic views of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Visitors can explore the surrounding countryside with picturesque walks and visit dog-friendly village pubs and nearby landmarks.

Ted Howard-Jones, owner of Cholsey Grange, expressed, "I think what our visitors like about these small sites - often based on farms - is that they are relaxed, very personal, and they get to be out in the countryside, often having the sites almost to themselves or just with a couple of other vehicles so they get a real, rural experience. Our site is a vital part of our farm diversification, and the income helps us look after the countryside by planting hedges, trees, and feeding wild birds over the winter."

Ted Howard-Jones at Cholsey Grange Farm campsite

Abbotts View Alpacas in Aylesbury (Bucks) received the Most Unique CL award. Run by James and Jo Dell, this unique campsite allows tourers to stay on a working eco farm that also breeds alpacas. The campsite is surrounded by alpaca paddocks and is home to a variety of animals, including ducks, ponies, rare breed sheep and pigs, pygmy goats, guinea pigs, and rabbits. It offers an extraordinary camping experience that combines eco-farming and alpaca encounters, setting it apart as the "Most Unique CL."

Owners of Abbotts View Alpacas CL, James and Jo, said that they were delighted to receive the award for Most Unique CL as they are an adult-only and dog-free site (due to the proximity of the alpacas and free-range ducks) which means visitor numbers are smaller, so it was a wonderful surprise that visitors had nominated their site for this award. James and Jo are thrilled that visitors obviously appreciate the uniqueness of their sustainable site and enjoy animal watching in peaceful and quiet surroundings.

The Caravan and Motorhome Club grants certificates to landowners to operate CLs under the Caravan Sites and Control of Development Act (1960). Club members nominate their favourite sites for the CL of the Year Awards, recognising the best in the country and rewarding hard-working owners who go above and beyond for their guests.

Nick Lomas, Director General of the Caravan and Motorhome Club, stated, "Our CL portfolio across the UK is growing in numbers, each one providing our members with an opportunity to stay somewhere often more rural and rare. So many CL owners do such valuable work in their communities, and our awards recognize how they go above and beyond to make memorable stays for their guests. I would like to congratulate all the winners for their great work."

Jo and James Dell at Abbotts View Alpacas campsite

The Caravan and Motorhome Club, dedicated to championing the outdoor experience, represents the interests of over 1.1 million caravan, motorhome, campervan, and trailer tent owners across the UK.

