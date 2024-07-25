Two Aylesbury shops shut down by council for selling counterfeit tobacco and illegal vapes
An investigation by council officials discovered that Vape Shop, at 34 High Street and Euro Store, at 21 Buckingham Street, were selling and storing counterfeit tobacco and illegal vapes.
Buckinghamshire & Surrey Trading Standards has ordered the stores to temporarily close as punishment for breaking the law.
Closure orders were handed out by legal arbiters at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 17 July.
It was proved that the businesses had fallen foul of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.
Trading Standards was made aware of complaints about the alleged sale and storage of large quantities of smuggled and counterfeit cigarettes, hand rolling tobacco and illegal vapes.
Investigators have revealed that both stores had constructed sophisticated purpose-made compartments to conceal the illegal goods from inspections carried out by enforcement officers.
Bucks Council has revealed that large amounts of illegal goods were claimed from both shops.
Staff representing the authority said that the persistent mis-selling of goods was causing a nuisance to the public and lack of controls over underage sales put young people at risk.
Councillor Mark Winn said: “This a fantastic result for the council and for the residents of Buckinghamshire. Counterfeit goods like these are a menace to our society. They can be extremely dangerous to anyone who comes into contact with them and the people who sell them appear to have no scruples about who they sell them to or the damage they can do. Equally they have no regard for the impact their illegal activity has on legitimate local businesses trying to make an honest living. Hopefully this will be a warning to those who break the law in this way, we will continue to investigate all cases of this nature to get these dangerous goods off our streets.”
Council officials also argued the goings on at these businesses could undermine other town centre outlets that may feel a need to turn to crime. It was argued that these acts undermine legislation to kerb the demand for these products and the health warnings associated with them.