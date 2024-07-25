Two Aylesbury shops shut down by council for selling counterfeit tobacco and illegal vapes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bucks Council announced the closure of two shops in Aylesbury found to be completing illegal trades.

An investigation by council officials discovered that Vape Shop, at 34 High Street and Euro Store, at 21 Buckingham Street, were selling and storing counterfeit tobacco and illegal vapes.

Buckinghamshire & Surrey Trading Standards has ordered the stores to temporarily close as punishment for breaking the law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Closure orders were handed out by legal arbiters at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 17 July.

The Vape Shop has been shut temporarily by the council

It was proved that the businesses had fallen foul of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Trading Standards was made aware of complaints about the alleged sale and storage of large quantities of smuggled and counterfeit cigarettes, hand rolling tobacco and illegal vapes.

Investigators have revealed that both stores had constructed sophisticated purpose-made compartments to conceal the illegal goods from inspections carried out by enforcement officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bucks Council has revealed that large amounts of illegal goods were claimed from both shops.

Eurostore will be temporarily closed

Staff representing the authority said that the persistent mis-selling of goods was causing a nuisance to the public and lack of controls over underage sales put young people at risk.

Councillor Mark Winn said: “This a fantastic result for the council and for the residents of Buckinghamshire. Counterfeit goods like these are a menace to our society. They can be extremely dangerous to anyone who comes into contact with them and the people who sell them appear to have no scruples about who they sell them to or the damage they can do. Equally they have no regard for the impact their illegal activity has on legitimate local businesses trying to make an honest living. Hopefully this will be a warning to those who break the law in this way, we will continue to investigate all cases of this nature to get these dangerous goods off our streets.”