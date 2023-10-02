Tring takeaway told urgent improvement is required after food hygiene inspection

News you can trust since 1832
A takeaway in Tring has been told ‘urgent improvement is required’ after it was handed a zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Pa Co is the only takeaway establishment in the Dacorum district to receive the minimum score so far. According to the Food Standards Agency website, it was handed the rating in late August.

The Asian takeaway is situated at 5 Silk Mill Way in Tring and offers up an extensive choice of Chinese and Japanese style cuisine. The menu is available online through a number of applications.

Pa Co takeaway restaurant in Tring.Pa Co takeaway restaurant in Tring.
The FSA scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Pa Co describes itself as a ‘must visit fast food restaurant offering a delicious fusion of Chinese cuisine and traditional fish & chips’.

But the hygiene rating score of zero means ‘urgent improvement is required’.

The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.

It means that, of Dacorum's 108 takeaways with ratings, 62 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

The rating system is explained below:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

