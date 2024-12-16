Tributes flood in for beloved late Aylesbury shopkeeper who served customers for over 50 years

Hundreds of Aylesbury residents have paid tribute to a beloved shopkeeper who died aged 87 on Saturday (14 December).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Ramaben Shah, who is known throughout Aylesbury affectionately as Mrs Shah, worked tirelessly in Aylesbury for 55 years.

Alongside her husband, and later her son Raj, she ran the Londis convenience store on Dunsham Lane. Her and her late husband, Ratilal, opened a grocery store in Aylesbury, which later became a Spar, and is still operational today under the Londis brand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since her death was confirmed on Facebook yesterday (15 December), hundreds of residents have paid their condolences online. Older Aylesbury residents referenced how they can track their childhood through visits to the store, with some mentioning they have been served by the Shah family for 40 years.

Mrs Shah passed away aged 87

Her family confirmed she passed away suddenly, over the weekend, and was even working one-day prior to her death, such was her unparalleled work ethic.

It was in 1973, that the Shahs arrived in Aylesbury to open their business, via a brief stint in London, after growing up in Kenya.

Also Raj told The Bucks Herald that some customers have brought cards and flowers to the store today (16 December), and virtually everyone has passed on their condolences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Shah’s son Bijal said: “She’d greet people with such warmth and kindness, and she was literally there all day until the shop closes. She had such stamina and endurance. The day before she passed away, she was there serving the community.

Mrs Shah was in the store one day before her passing

"She was such an unbelievable person. I think it was the local people who kept her going and it was the family-filled atmosphere that made the shop the hub of that community. You don’t see many independent stores these days.”

In 2022, a similar outpouring of love was spread across the Aylesbury community, when people were saddened to learn about the passing of Mr Shah.

Bijal added: “The community was just so upset about dad and they really supported the family, especially my mum. My mum and dad were always together, they would literally come down to open the shop together, went upstairs together, ate together. The whole family was upset, but she somehow managed, and I think local support helped her manage that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One person said in tribute: “A lovely lady who has been a constant throughout my life.” Another wrote, in reference to the estate the shop is located in: “Mrs Shah you and your husband will always remain legends of Elmhurst.”

A family birthday

A consistent theme seen in the the hundreds of messages posted in support of the Shah family online are references to Mrs Shah’s work ethic and welcoming demeanor, with many posters referencing her lovely smile.

Bijal said: She was just a giving person. She would never ask for anything. She would just give to her family, support the local community and help. Being a friendly face is what made the difference between going to a normal store and being served goods by somebody, and then going to our shop and you’re served by someone who serves you a warm heart, a smile, and a friendly face.”

Raj notes that over a 51-year period the store has raised over £3 million for the National Lottery and continues to support local charities such as Florence Nightingale Hospice.