A former sales director has made a career leap as a prison officer after 18 years in the travel sector.

Richard Priestley was a founder of Giles Travel and responsible for bringing in new business but, after 18 years, decided to seek a brand new challenge at HMP Aylesbury.

The father-of-two, and former Tring Athletic FC coach, joined the prison in January as an operational support grade - a role which ensures the smooth running of the prison.

A new recruit says he finds his prisoner officer role rewarding.

He is now urging others to join him as a prison officer and make a difference in the community.

Richard said: “I joined the prison service because I wanted to move away from the corporate world and do something that meant I could still work with people, have a challenge and make a difference. I wanted a better work, life balance too as my old role could sometimes be 24/7 and I could even get called in the middle of the night.

“I then started to realise just how many different career opportunities there are within a prison. You can become a dog handler, a physical education instructor, a trainer of other officers or even go into specialised roles such as security.”

Despite the differences between his two careers, Richard said some of the skills required as a sales director had proved useful in his new role - particularly those needed in communication, ‘essential in reducing reoffending’.

There are no previous qualifications needed to become an operational support staff or prison officer at HMP Aylesbury. Prison officers help to maintain safety standards on the inside, while also ensuring people leave with the skills and experience they need to secure a job.

Richard added: “My team have been fantastic –I’d recommend the role to anyone. No day is the same and it’s so rewarding - you often finish the day knowing that you’ve helped in some way.

“Now I’ve got my work, life balance back I’ve been able to start doing things outside of work that I enjoy again as I have more time – I particularly enjoy running and playing golf!”