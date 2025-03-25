Transformation ahead for The Market Cross, Dunstable pub set for renovation

The Market Cross will close its doors on Monday 24th March and reopen with a brand-new look on Saturday 19th April

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marston’s has announced a significant £322k investment in revitalising the community pub, The Market Cross, bringing exciting new changes to the heart of the community.

Upon reopening, The Market Cross will offer two distinct areas: a lively locals' bar and a cosy, family-friendly lounge, thoughtfully designed with families in mind. A central partition will divide the two spaces, ensuring that everyone, whether enjoying a pint with friends or a meal with loved ones, feels at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The newly upgraded pub will feature 4k big screens showing Sky Sports and TNT for sports fans, along with a pool table and darts board for added entertainment. Guests can stay up to date with the latest fixtures while enjoying tempting offers such as ‘2 cocktails for £11’ or Steak Thursdays, where guests get a delicious steak and a drink for just £14.75.

Sketch of the family lounge area

Located in Bedfordshire, near the White Lion Retail Park and Blow’s Down Nature Reserve, The Market Cross is the perfect spot to relax with family and friends. Whether you’re stopping by for a bite to eat before or after a walk in the local parks or shopping areas, it promises to be a welcoming destination for all.

The Market Cross will continue to serve its popular pub favourites, including the American Hot Dog, The Ultimate Spicy Beef Burger, and a brand-new Sunday Roast menu with options for both adults and children.

General Manager Emma Kavanagh said: “We’re thrilled to welcome everyone back after the refurbishment and can’t wait to introduce Sky Sports and our new Sunday Roast menu. So, whether you’re grabbing a pint, enjoying a family meal, or celebrating something special, The Market Cross will be the perfect place to spend quality time with loved ones.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marston’s operates over 1,600 pubs and bars across England, Scotland, and Wales, ranging from traditional locals and family-friendly venues to timeless country pubs, offering great experiences for all.

The Market Cross will close for refurbishment on Monday, 24th March, and reopen on Saturday, 19th April.

For more information, visit: www.marketcrosspubdunstable.co.uk/