Transformation ahead for The Honey Bee: Aylesbury pub set for renovation

The Honey Bee will close its doors on Monday 17th March, and will reopen with a brand-new look on Thursday 10th April

Marston’s is excited to announce the transformation of The Honey Bee, a beloved local pub, with an investment of over £319k. The refurbishment will bring fresh, exciting improvements to the pub, creating a vibrant, welcoming space for the community.

Upon reopening, The Honey Bee will feature two distinct areas designed to cater to all: a lively bar area for locals to gather and a cozy, family-oriented lounge. A central partition will divide these spaces, ensuring there’s a place for everyone to enjoy their time at the pub, whether it’s for a drink, a meal, or a celebration.

For those who enjoy sports, the pub will now feature 4k big screens showcasing live football and rugby matches, along with TNT broadcasts. A revamped beer garden will also be a highlight, perfect for enjoying summer drinks and alfresco dining.

Sketch revealed of the new family lounge area

Locals can make the most of enticing offers, including Burger Tuesdays, where guests can enjoy a burger and drink for £12.25, and Steak Thursdays, with a steak and drink for £13.50. The pub will also host weekly events such as Quiz Nights every Tuesday at 8pm and Poker Nights every Thursday at 8pm.

The Honey Bee is located in Aylesbury near Fairford Leys Play Park, making it the perfect place to relax with family and friends, whether you're stopping by for a bite before or after a stroll around the park or enjoying a family day out.

Guests can expect to enjoy their favourite pub classics, including Steak & Ale Pie, Katsu Chicken Burger, and Mega Mixed Grill, with options available for both adults and children.

Partner Gavin Crisell said: "We’re thrilled to welcome everyone back and showcase the fantastic updates, especially the revamped beer garden, just in time for the warmer weather. Whether you’re popping in for a pint, enjoying a family meal, or taking part in one of our exciting events, The Honey Bee is the perfect place to create new memories with loved ones."

Sketches revealed of the new sports bar area

Marston’s operates over 1,600 pubs and bars across England, Scotland, and Wales, offering everything from traditional locals to family-friendly venues, all with the aim of creating enjoyable, shared experiences.

The Honey Bee will temporarily close for refurbishment on Monday, 17th March and will reopen on Thursday, 10th April.

For more information, visit: www.honeybeepub.co.uk/