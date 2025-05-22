General view of Sold and For Sale signs outside a block of flats. Photo from Andrew Matthews/PA ImagesGeneral view of Sold and For Sale signs outside a block of flats. Photo from Andrew Matthews/PA Images
Top 10 neighbourhoods in Buckinghamshire with the highest increase in property prices

By James Lowson
Published 22nd May 2025, 12:30 BST
New findings have revealed which areas of Buckinghamshire have seen the biggest boost in house prices.

Using official Government data available on the Office for National Statistics website, Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance identified the areas in Buckinghamshire that had seen the greatest rise in house prices over a year.

They have released their House Price Change Report, which can be viewed online here, it uses the latest available data to rank neighbourhoods in Buckinghamshire based on their house price percentage change from September 2023 to September 2024.

The two companies looked at the median house prices in each small region of Buckinghamshire and identified the 10 places where there had been the highest increase in percentage between last year’s figures and the most recent median price.

Here are the 10 neighbourhoods in Buckinghamshire with the highest increase in property prices:

1. Denham

Denham has seen the median property price rise from £495,000 to £590,000 over a 12-month period, a 19.2% rise. Photo: Google Street View

2. Terriers and Amersham Hill

Terriers and Amersham Hill has seen the median property price rise from £325,500 to £380,000 over a 12-month period, a 16.7% rise. Photo: Google Street View

3. Gatehouse in Aylesbury

The median property price has increased from £240,000 to £277,500 over a 12-month period, a 15.6% rise. Photo: Google Street View

4. Oakridge and Castlefield

Oakridge and Castlefield's median price increased from £216,500 to £250,000 over a 12-month period, a 15.5% rise. Photo: Google Street View

