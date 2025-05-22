Top 10 neighbourhoods in Buckinghamshire with the highest increase in property prices

They have released their House Price Change Report, which can be viewed online here, it uses the latest available data to rank neighbourhoods in Buckinghamshire based on their house price percentage change from September 2023 to September 2024.

The two companies looked at the median house prices in each small region of Buckinghamshire and identified the 10 places where there had been the highest increase in percentage between last year’s figures and the most recent median price.

Here are the 10 neighbourhoods in Buckinghamshire with the highest increase in property prices:

1 . Denham Denham has seen the median property price rise from £495,000 to £590,000 over a 12-month period, a 19.2% rise. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2 . Terriers and Amersham Hill Terriers and Amersham Hill has seen the median property price rise from £325,500 to £380,000 over a 12-month period, a 16.7% rise. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . Gatehouse in Aylesbury The median property price has increased from £240,000 to £277,500 over a 12-month period, a 15.6% rise. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales