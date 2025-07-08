Top 10 kebab restaurants in Aylesbury according to your Google reviews

To find out which stores put together the best wraps and mixed kebabs, we have gone through your Google ratings.
Kebabs remain among the most popular of guilty pleasures and we know our readers want to know where is the best place to get them. Whether they are after shish or more of a donner person.
Our list includes popular takeaway stores and fine dining options.
Here are the 10 best kebab shops in Aylesbury, according to Google customer reviews:
(All ratings were accurate at the time of writing)
1. Opuz
One of Aylesbury's most luxurious restaurants, it serves a number of the flames dishes and has a 4.8 average rating on Google Reviews from over 1,100 contributors. Photo: Google Street View
2. Gourmeat Station
Gourmeat Station in Market Square has an average rating on Google of 4.8 stars with 63 people rating the outlet. One reviewer said the food was 'delicious' and complimented the shop's 'polite' cooks. Photo: Google Street View
3. HoneyMoon
The HoneyMoon in Buckingham Road has an average rating of 4.7 based on 449 reviews. Photo: The Bucks Herald
4. German Doner Kebab
German Doner Kebab in Cambridge Street has an average rating of 4.6 based on 2,810 reviews. Photo: Google Street View