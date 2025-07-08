We've listed the places with the best Google reviews serving up kebabs in Aylesbury. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)placeholder image
Top 10 kebab restaurants in Aylesbury according to your Google reviews

By James Lowson
Published 9th Jul 2025, 00:00 BST
Ahead of World Kebab Day this Friday we have looked at which restaurants and takeaway stores are considered the best in Aylesbury.

To find out which stores put together the best wraps and mixed kebabs, we have gone through your Google ratings.

Kebabs remain among the most popular of guilty pleasures and we know our readers want to know where is the best place to get them. Whether they are after shish or more of a donner person.

Our list includes popular takeaway stores and fine dining options.

Here are the 10 best kebab shops in Aylesbury, according to Google customer reviews:

(All ratings were accurate at the time of writing)

One of Aylesbury's most luxurious restaurants, it serves a number of the flames dishes and has a 4.8 average rating on Google Reviews from over 1,100 contributors.

1. Opuz

One of Aylesbury's most luxurious restaurants, it serves a number of the flames dishes and has a 4.8 average rating on Google Reviews from over 1,100 contributors. Photo: Google Street View

Gourmeat Station in Market Square has an average rating on Google of 4.8 stars with 63 people rating the outlet. One reviewer said the food was 'delicious' and complimented the shop's 'polite' cooks.

2. Gourmeat Station

Gourmeat Station in Market Square has an average rating on Google of 4.8 stars with 63 people rating the outlet. One reviewer said the food was 'delicious' and complimented the shop's 'polite' cooks. Photo: Google Street View

The HoneyMoon in Buckingham Road has an average rating of 4.7 based on 449 reviews.

3. HoneyMoon

The HoneyMoon in Buckingham Road has an average rating of 4.7 based on 449 reviews. Photo: The Bucks Herald

German Doner Kebab in Cambridge Street has an average rating of 4.6 based on 2,810 reviews.

4. German Doner Kebab

German Doner Kebab in Cambridge Street has an average rating of 4.6 based on 2,810 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

