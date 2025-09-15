Tinies Appoints Angela Stalker as Director of Market Development to Lead Growth and Expansion

Tinies, one of the UK’s leading childcare recruitment specialists with its HQ in Buckinghamshire, is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Angela Stalker to the newly created role of Director of Market Development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angela will work closely with Tinies’ CEO, Claire Adams, to drive sector growth by forging strategic partnerships, developing collaborations and expanding both existing and new service propositions.

Tinies CEO Claire Adams says, "This is a strategic investment for growth. I have a long-standing relationship with Angela and look forward to scaling the business with her. This new role marks an important step in ensuring Tinies continues to lead the way in supporting families, childcare professionals and employers with trusted, high-quality services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more than 25 years of senior global leadership experience, Angela has delivered innovative solutions for working parents, nurseries, and corporate clients across multiple markets. She is widely respected for her expertise in building partnerships, market growth and shaping services that address the evolving needs of her clients.

Angela Stalker, Director of Market Development at Tinies, adds, "I am thrilled to be part of the Tinies team once again, and excited to help the brand on a further growth journey. This is fuelled by my symbiotic relationship with Claire, which has now come full circle. Together, we are set to achieve great things as the opportunity in childcare recruitment remains buoyant – particularly through collaboration and added-value services.”

Angela’s appointment marks a significant milestone in the company’s expansion strategy, as demand for flexible, high-quality childcare solutions continues to grow across the UK and beyond.

For more information visit: www.tinies.com