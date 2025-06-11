Image of a fine dining restaurant used for illustrative purposesImage of a fine dining restaurant used for illustrative purposes
These are the 10 award-winning restaurants closest to Aylesbury

By Neil Shefferd
Published 11th Jun 2025, 15:29 BST
The top 100 restaurants in the country have been announced and celebrated at this year’s National Restaurant Awards.

Although none feature from Milton Keynes or Buckinghamshire, the list features some from surrounding counties and plenty from London.

Here we have picked out 10 from the top 50 that are the closest to Milton Keynes and the wider Buckinghamshire area.

1. The Ritz

The Ritz, which tops the list, is located in the Mayfair area of London and is the winner of both National Restaurant of the Year and Best Restaurant in England. Executive chef John Williams oversees this restaurant, which specialises in French cuisine, and offers five or seven course menus for the particularly hungry! Photo: Google Street View

2. The Ledbury

The Ledbury placed third on the list, is a four-time National Restaurant of the Year, located in Notting Hill in London, and overseen by Australian born chef Brett Graham. Graham’s dishes are known for their distinctive style on the plate, and away from the kitchen he runs a successful game business, and grows mushrooms on site in a moisture-controlled cabinet. Photo: Google Street View

3. Trinity

Trinity, fourth on the list, is located in the heart of Clapham Old Town in London and is known for striking a balance between classic and contemporary food. The restaurant features a 450-strong wine list with a focus on offerings from Bordeaux and Burgundy. Photo: Google Street View

4. Bouchon Raccine

Bouchon Raccine, fifth on the list, and located in the Clerkenwell area of London, is inspired by the bouchons of Lyon and the bistros of Paris, and marks the return of chef Henry Harris to the capital. The menu is altered on a daily basis and the upstairs restaurant provides plenty of options for meat eaters. Photo: National Restaurant Awards

