The Stag at Mentmore wins prestigious awards after it was saved from closure
As it approaches its fourth anniversary on June 21st, The Stag has undergone a remarkable transformation since its community acquisition in 2020. Originally established in the mid-1840s by Baron Mayer de Rothschild as part of the Mentmore Estate, the pub faced potential closure in 2018. A small group of local residents united to purchase and refurbish the establishment from Charles Wells, preserving its historical significance and ensuring its role as a community hub. Since reopening, it has blossomed into a celebrated dining destination, delighting food lovers from near and far with its seasonal menus, warm hospitality, and welcoming, relaxed atmosphere.
Head Chef Martin Lee, a three-time National Chef of the Year semi-finalist, said: "This award means the world to us. It recognises the passion, creativity, and hard work that goes into every plate. Our commitment to sourcing the freshest local produce allows us to craft dishes that truly celebrate the best seasonal flavours."
General Manager, Sam Howells, adds: "Receiving two AA Rosettes as we celebrate our fourth year is a remarkable achievement that fills us with immense pride. It reflects the passion and dedication of our entire team, along with the unwavering support of our guests who visit us from near and far."
For the compelling story behind The Stag's unique transformation and to make a reservation, please visit www.thestag.pub
The Stag at Mentmore Ltd - The Green, Mentmore, LU7 0QF