The Stag at Mentmore, a vibrant beacon of community spirit and popular independent dining destination, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded two prestigious AA Rosettes following a recent inspection. These awards reflect its commitment to culinary excellence and passion for fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As it approaches its fourth anniversary on June 21st, The Stag has undergone a remarkable transformation since its community acquisition in 2020. Originally established in the mid-1840s by Baron Mayer de Rothschild as part of the Mentmore Estate, the pub faced potential closure in 2018. A small group of local residents united to purchase and refurbish the establishment from Charles Wells, preserving its historical significance and ensuring its role as a community hub. Since reopening, it has blossomed into a celebrated dining destination, delighting food lovers from near and far with its seasonal menus, warm hospitality, and welcoming, relaxed atmosphere.

Head Chef Martin Lee, a three-time National Chef of the Year semi-finalist, said: "This award means the world to us. It recognises the passion, creativity, and hard work that goes into every plate. Our commitment to sourcing the freshest local produce allows us to craft dishes that truly celebrate the best seasonal flavours."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General Manager, Sam Howells, adds: "Receiving two AA Rosettes as we celebrate our fourth year is a remarkable achievement that fills us with immense pride. It reflects the passion and dedication of our entire team, along with the unwavering support of our guests who visit us from near and far."

For the compelling story behind The Stag's unique transformation and to make a reservation, please visit www.thestag.pub

The Stag at Mentmore Ltd - The Green, Mentmore, LU7 0QF