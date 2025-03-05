The seven best hotels in Buckinghamshire with spas according to TripAdvisor

With many hotels located in the Chilterns and other picturesque countryside settings it is no surprise that many hotels in Buckinghamshire have spa retreats.

Using the ‘spa’ filter on TripAdvisor we have looked at which hotels have the highest customer ratings posted on the popular recommendation website.

Here are the seven hotels with the highest average ratings on TripAdvisor:

1 . Holiday Inn on Aston Clinton Road The hotel boasts a 5.0 rating based on 306 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

2 . Hartwell House The famous luxury hotel has a rating of 4.5 based on 1,021 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Danesfield House Hotel And Spa This hotel, located within touching distance of the Thames, has a 4.0 rating based on 2,020 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

4 . The Crowne Plaza in Gerrards Cross The hotel has a 4.0 rating based on 1,294 reviews. Photo: Google Street View