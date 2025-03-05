The seven best hotels in Buckinghamshire with spas according to TripAdvisor

Nine of the best spas in BucksNine of the best spas in Bucks
By James Lowson
Published 5th Mar 2025, 15:01 BST
Buckinghamshire is filled with luxurious hotels and is a popular location for weekend getaways.

With many hotels located in the Chilterns and other picturesque countryside settings it is no surprise that many hotels in Buckinghamshire have spa retreats.

Using the ‘spa’ filter on TripAdvisor we have looked at which hotels have the highest customer ratings posted on the popular recommendation website.

Here are the seven hotels with the highest average ratings on TripAdvisor:

The hotel boasts a 5.0 rating based on 306 reviews.

1. Holiday Inn on Aston Clinton Road

The hotel boasts a 5.0 rating based on 306 reviews. Photo: Google Street View


The famous luxury hotel has a rating of 4.5 based on 1,021 reviews.

2. Hartwell House

The famous luxury hotel has a rating of 4.5 based on 1,021 reviews. Photo: Google Street View


This hotel, located within touching distance of the Thames, has a 4.0 rating based on 2,020 reviews.

3. Danesfield House Hotel And Spa

This hotel, located within touching distance of the Thames, has a 4.0 rating based on 2,020 reviews. Photo: Google Street View


The hotel has a 4.0 rating based on 1,294 reviews.

4. The Crowne Plaza in Gerrards Cross

The hotel has a 4.0 rating based on 1,294 reviews. Photo: Google Street View


