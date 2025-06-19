Get your picnic baskets ready it is going to be a hot weekend. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Artist for Peace and Justice)placeholder image
The nine best ways to enjoy the roasting hot weather in Aylesbury this weekend

By James Lowson
Published 19th Jun 2025, 13:08 BST
Brace yourselves! Aylesbury is set for its hottest weekend of 2025.

On Saturday, the Met Office is predicting highs of 33c and on Sunday temperatures peak at 26c.

This baking hot weather is likely to divide our readers, we know some of you will be seeking cover from the potentially scolding heat. While others will be looking to enjoy temperatures that are normally reserved for tropical countries.

With that in mind we have looked at the best places to escape the sun in and around Aylesbury. Plus, we’ve highlighted some of the best indoor spaces in town for those still looking to get out without having to spend hours in the blazing heat.

Whether you're looking for a place to set up a picnic, a summer's stroll, a place for youngsters to play, or just somewhere to soak up the sun, you could do a lot worse than Aylesbury's biggest park.

1. Vale Park

Whether you're looking for a place to set up a picnic, a summer's stroll, a place for youngsters to play, or just somewhere to soak up the sun, you could do a lot worse than Aylesbury's biggest park. Photo: Green Flag

What better way to cool off on a hot day then visiting the swimming centre in central Aylesbury.

2. Aqua Vale Swimming and Fitness Centre

What better way to cool off on a hot day then visiting the swimming centre in central Aylesbury. Photo: Aqua Vale Swimming and Fitness Centre

Where better to explore on a summer's day than the picturesque grounds of Waddesdon Manor.

3. Waddesdon Manor

Where better to explore on a summer's day than the picturesque grounds of Waddesdon Manor. Photo: Waddesdon Manor

The luxury cinema offers airconditioning and a chance to escape the heat. This weekend's line-up includes a new offering from Pixar and the new film in Danny Boyle's zombie series, for those looking to add some scares and intensity to their weekends.

4. The Odeon in Aylesbury

The luxury cinema offers airconditioning and a chance to escape the heat. This weekend's line-up includes a new offering from Pixar and the new film in Danny Boyle's zombie series, for those looking to add some scares and intensity to their weekends. Photo: Odeon

