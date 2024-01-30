The Love of Dance named finalist in National Wedding Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Guides for Brides is a popular wedding planning platform that offers couples online advice and recommendations for the best wedding suppliers and venues across the UK. The Customer Service Awards are a national recognition based on the quality and quantity of the reviews left on guidesforbrides.co.uk and are open to every business represented on the platform over the past year.

Nikita Thorne, Head of Strategy at Guides for Brides says: “For nearly 30 years, Guides for Brides has been at the forefront of educating businesses on meeting the needs of modern couples and the importance of exceeding all expectations in customer care. As an industry expert and a newlywed myself, I know how crucial these awards are to ensure businesses are recognised, and couples know who are the best people to contact for their wedding. Every business that has been recognised, whether a shortlisted business or finalist, should be extremely proud!”

Founder of The Love of Dance, Alison Brewerton says “I’m so pleased to be a finalist for this award for the second year running. I pride myself on giving the wedding planning couples I work with the most unique, personalised, fun and memorable hen dance parties and first dance or fitness programmes, to help them prepare for one of the best day of their lives. The lovely feedback I get from my clients always overwhelms me. Guides for Brides is a brilliant resource for many brides and grooms to be, and so I’m so happy that my dedication to my customer service is acknowledged by this flagship organisation.”

A panel of expert judges from the industry will now independently review the finalists and select the winners. The winners will be announced and all finalists celebrated at the black tie event on 27th March 2024 atOxford Town Hall.

Find out more about The Love of Dance here: www.theloveofdance.co.uk