The Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2025 - now open for entries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Buckinghamshire Business Awards are back for 2025! The county’s most prestigious business accolades are now open for entries, with businesses of all sizes and sectors invited to showcase their achievements and gain well-deserved recognition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, the awards are backed by Origin Doors and Windows, the Headline Sponsor of the Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2025, and a former Company of the Year in their own right.

These prestigious awards are free to enter, with businesses encouraged to submit their entries by the closing date of Monday 2nd June. Winners will be revealed at a spectacular awards ceremony at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on 15th October.

2025 Award Categories and Sponsors:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buckinghamshire Business Award Winners 2024

Apprentice and Young Person Employer of the Year – Sponsored by Buckinghamshire Council

– Sponsored by Buckinghamshire Council Business Leader of the Year – Sponsored by Dux Advisory

– Sponsored by Dux Advisory Community Champions Award – Sponsored by Chandler Garvey

– Sponsored by Chandler Garvey Creative Business of the Year – Sponsored by Pinewood

– Sponsored by Pinewood Enterprising Business of the Year – Sponsored by B P Collins

– Sponsored by B P Collins Excellence in Customer Experience Award – Sponsored by Buckinghamshire Building Society

– Sponsored by Buckinghamshire Building Society Growth Business of the Year – Sponsored by Richardsons Chartered Accountants

– Sponsored by Richardsons Chartered Accountants Innovative Business of the Year – Sponsored by Buckinghamshire Business First

Sponsored by Buckinghamshire Business First Net Zero Ambition Business of the Year – Sponsored by Moogies Pubs

– Sponsored by Moogies Pubs New Business of the Year – Sponsored by Buckinghamshire New University

Additionally, the coveted Company of the Year Award, sponsored by Origin Doors and Windows, will be presented to one outstanding business that the judges feel best represents Buckinghamshire’s thriving business community.

Victoria Brocklesby, COO of Origin Doors and Windows, commented:

‘As previous winners of both Growth Business of the Year and Company of the Year in 2022, Origin is thrilled to be Headline Sponsor of this year’s Buckinghamshire Business Awards.

‘Since becoming a Non-Executive Director of Buckinghamshire Business First, I work proactively to encourage economic growth and business excellence throughout the county. The awards are a fantastic platform to bring the community together and share best practice, so I’m thrilled to be a part of it.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards are further supported by event, media and production partners, including Bucks Radio,Cerub PR, CUBE, Evolution International, Jonathan Pagden Voiceologist, Neverending Flowers, and Your Print Solution.

Philippa Batting, CEO of Buckinghamshire Business First, who organise the awards, encourages all local businesses to participate:

‘The Buckinghamshire Business Awards are a highlight of the business calendar, celebrating the incredible businesses that make our county the Entrepreneurial Heart of Britain. We are proud to be home to some of the UK’s most innovative and ambitious businesses, and these awards provide a fantastic opportunity to celebrate their success. We invite businesses of all sizes to enter and be recognised for their outstanding contributions.’

For more information and to enter the awards, visit: www.bbf.uk.com/bba2025.