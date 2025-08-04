The Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2025 finalists announced

Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2024

The wait is over - the finalists for the Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2025 have been officially revealed. These prestigious awards celebrate the talent, innovation, and resilience of businesses across the county, recognising those that go above and beyond in their pursuit of excellence.

Organised by Buckinghamshire Business First and supported by proud headline sponsors Origin Doors and Windows (a former Company of the Year), the awards will culminate in a glittering ceremony at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on 15th October 2025.

Victoria Brocklesby, COO of Origin Doors and Windows, said:

‘As previous winners, we understand the impact these awards can have. They are a celebration of the drive and ambition that defines Buckinghamshire’s business landscape, and we are proud to support that spirit.’

Philippa Batting, CEO of Buckinghamshire Business First, added:

‘Behind every finalist is a story of hard work, bold decisions, and a genuine commitment to making a difference. These awards are more than just recognition - they’re a powerful reminder of the talent and determination that fuel Buckinghamshire’s business community. Each finalist should feel incredibly proud - this year’s competition was especially fierce, and reaching this stage is a huge achievement.’

The 2025 Finalists:

Apprentice and Young Person Employer of the Year - Sponsored by Buckinghamshire Council

Seymour Taylor

TP Smart Repairs

Wycombe Wanderers Foundation

Business Leader of the Year- Sponsored by Dux Advisory

Trudi Scrivener, Ashridge Home Care

Paul Hayman, MA Group

Troy Smith, Oranka Juice Solutions

Community Champions Award - Sponsored by Chandler Garvey

JR Sports Group

Radley Aylesbury

Wycombe Wanderers Foundation

Creative Business of the Year- -Sponsored by Pinewood Studios

Garsington Opera

Hug Me Pillows

Pips Dance Academy

Enterprising Business of the Year - Sponsored by B P Collins

Code Ninjas

Invanity

Mother Cuppa Tea

Excellence in Customer Experience Award - Sponsored by Buckinghamshire Building Society

ANT Telecommunications

Hub Care Support

Woodrow High House

Growth Business of the Year - Sponsored by Richardsons Chartered Accountants

Horwood House Hotel

Korvus Technology

VIKASO

Innovative Business of the Year - Sponsored by Buckinghamshire Business First

MA Group

UKP Worldwide

Zenopa

Net Zero Ambition Business of the Year- Sponsored by Moogies Pubs

Care & Carers

Tims Dairy

WhiffAway

New Business of the Year - Sponsored by Buckinghamshire New University

CBTR Opticians

Neurobelle Consulting

Widmer End & District Funeral Directors

The ceremony will also see the presentation of the Company of the Year Award, sponsored by Origin Doors and Windows, which recognises one standout business that exemplifies excellence across all areas.

The Buckinghamshire Business Awards are supported by a host of event, media and production partners including Bucks Radio, Cerub PR, CUBE, Evolution International, Jonathan Pagden Voiceologist, Neverending Flowers, and Your Print Solution.