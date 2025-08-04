The Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2025 finalists announced
Organised by Buckinghamshire Business First and supported by proud headline sponsors Origin Doors and Windows (a former Company of the Year), the awards will culminate in a glittering ceremony at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on 15th October 2025.
Victoria Brocklesby, COO of Origin Doors and Windows, said:
‘As previous winners, we understand the impact these awards can have. They are a celebration of the drive and ambition that defines Buckinghamshire’s business landscape, and we are proud to support that spirit.’
Philippa Batting, CEO of Buckinghamshire Business First, added:
‘Behind every finalist is a story of hard work, bold decisions, and a genuine commitment to making a difference. These awards are more than just recognition - they’re a powerful reminder of the talent and determination that fuel Buckinghamshire’s business community. Each finalist should feel incredibly proud - this year’s competition was especially fierce, and reaching this stage is a huge achievement.’
The 2025 Finalists:
Apprentice and Young Person Employer of the Year - Sponsored by Buckinghamshire Council
- Seymour Taylor
- TP Smart Repairs
- Wycombe Wanderers Foundation
Business Leader of the Year- Sponsored by Dux Advisory
- Trudi Scrivener, Ashridge Home Care
- Paul Hayman, MA Group
- Troy Smith, Oranka Juice Solutions
Community Champions Award - Sponsored by Chandler Garvey
- JR Sports Group
- Radley Aylesbury
- Wycombe Wanderers Foundation
Creative Business of the Year- -Sponsored by Pinewood Studios
- Garsington Opera
- Hug Me Pillows
- Pips Dance Academy
Enterprising Business of the Year - Sponsored by B P Collins
- Code Ninjas
- Invanity
- Mother Cuppa Tea
Excellence in Customer Experience Award - Sponsored by Buckinghamshire Building Society
- ANT Telecommunications
- Hub Care Support
- Woodrow High House
Growth Business of the Year - Sponsored by Richardsons Chartered Accountants
- Horwood House Hotel
- Korvus Technology
- VIKASO
Innovative Business of the Year - Sponsored by Buckinghamshire Business First
- MA Group
- UKP Worldwide
- Zenopa
Net Zero Ambition Business of the Year- Sponsored by Moogies Pubs
- Care & Carers
- Tims Dairy
- WhiffAway
New Business of the Year - Sponsored by Buckinghamshire New University
- CBTR Opticians
- Neurobelle Consulting
- Widmer End & District Funeral Directors
The ceremony will also see the presentation of the Company of the Year Award, sponsored by Origin Doors and Windows, which recognises one standout business that exemplifies excellence across all areas.
The Buckinghamshire Business Awards are supported by a host of event, media and production partners including Bucks Radio, Cerub PR, CUBE, Evolution International, Jonathan Pagden Voiceologist, Neverending Flowers, and Your Print Solution.