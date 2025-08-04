The Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2025 finalists announced

By Ceri Hackling
Contributor
Published 4th Aug 2025, 17:07 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2025, 09:08 BST
Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2024placeholder image
Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2024
The wait is over - the finalists for the Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2025 have been officially revealed. These prestigious awards celebrate the talent, innovation, and resilience of businesses across the county, recognising those that go above and beyond in their pursuit of excellence.

Organised by Buckinghamshire Business First and supported by proud headline sponsors Origin Doors and Windows (a former Company of the Year), the awards will culminate in a glittering ceremony at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on 15th October 2025.

Victoria Brocklesby, COO of Origin Doors and Windows, said:

‘As previous winners, we understand the impact these awards can have. They are a celebration of the drive and ambition that defines Buckinghamshire’s business landscape, and we are proud to support that spirit.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Philippa Batting, CEO of Buckinghamshire Business First, added:

‘Behind every finalist is a story of hard work, bold decisions, and a genuine commitment to making a difference. These awards are more than just recognition - they’re a powerful reminder of the talent and determination that fuel Buckinghamshire’s business community. Each finalist should feel incredibly proud - this year’s competition was especially fierce, and reaching this stage is a huge achievement.’

The 2025 Finalists:

Apprentice and Young Person Employer of the Year - Sponsored by Buckinghamshire Council

  • Seymour Taylor
  • TP Smart Repairs
  • Wycombe Wanderers Foundation

Business Leader of the Year- Sponsored by Dux Advisory

  • Trudi Scrivener, Ashridge Home Care
  • Paul Hayman, MA Group
  • Troy Smith, Oranka Juice Solutions

Community Champions Award - Sponsored by Chandler Garvey

  • JR Sports Group
  • Radley Aylesbury
  • Wycombe Wanderers Foundation

Creative Business of the Year- -Sponsored by Pinewood Studios

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • Garsington Opera
  • Hug Me Pillows
  • Pips Dance Academy

Enterprising Business of the Year - Sponsored by B P Collins

  • Code Ninjas
  • Invanity
  • Mother Cuppa Tea

Excellence in Customer Experience Award - Sponsored by Buckinghamshire Building Society

  • ANT Telecommunications
  • Hub Care Support
  • Woodrow High House

Growth Business of the Year - Sponsored by Richardsons Chartered Accountants

  • Horwood House Hotel
  • Korvus Technology
  • VIKASO

Innovative Business of the Year - Sponsored by Buckinghamshire Business First

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • MA Group
  • UKP Worldwide
  • Zenopa

Net Zero Ambition Business of the Year- Sponsored by Moogies Pubs

  • Care & Carers
  • Tims Dairy
  • WhiffAway

New Business of the Year - Sponsored by Buckinghamshire New University

  • CBTR Opticians
  • Neurobelle Consulting
  • Widmer End & District Funeral Directors

The ceremony will also see the presentation of the Company of the Year Award, sponsored by Origin Doors and Windows, which recognises one standout business that exemplifies excellence across all areas.

The Buckinghamshire Business Awards are supported by a host of event, media and production partners including Bucks Radio, Cerub PR, CUBE, Evolution International, Jonathan Pagden Voiceologist, Neverending Flowers, and Your Print Solution.

Related topics:Buckinghamshire Business AwardsBuckinghamshire Business FirstBuckinghamshire
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice