Property Solvers has analysed house prices over a five-year period in the county town. It used sold price data from HM Land Registry from 2019 to rank the most expensive and cheapest streets in Aylesbury.
Some of the cheapest streets include Churchill Court (HP21) (where five properties sold for an average of £96,300), Roald Dahl House (HP19) (where five properties sold for an average of £104,500) and Parslow Court (HP21) (where five properties sold for an average of £109,400).
Here is the property company’s findings:
1. Roald Dahl House
Five properties have been sold in Roald Dahl House (HP19 7XD) in the past five years for an average cost of £104,500.Photo: Google Street View
2. Parslow Court
In Parslow Court (HP21 9HJ), five properties have been sold for an average price of £109,400.Photo: Google Street View
3. Florence Court
In Florence Court (HP19 9SY) on Willow Road 31 properties have been sold at an average price of £110,516.Photo: Google Street View
4. Selwyn Court
Selwyn Court on Long Meadow (HP21 7EQ) has seen five properties sold for an average price of £115,000.Photo: Google Street View