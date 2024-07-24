Churchill Court in Beaconsfield Road (HP21 7RG) saw five properties sold for an average price of £96,300.Churchill Court in Beaconsfield Road (HP21 7RG) saw five properties sold for an average price of £96,300.
Churchill Court in Beaconsfield Road (HP21 7RG) saw five properties sold for an average price of £96,300.

The 10 cheapest streets in Aylesbury, according to new research

By James Lowson
Published 24th Jul 2024, 11:36 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2024, 10:51 BST
New data has revealed the 10 cheapest streets in Aylesbury.

Property Solvers has analysed house prices over a five-year period in the county town. It used sold price data from HM Land Registry from 2019 to rank the most expensive and cheapest streets in Aylesbury.

Some of the cheapest streets include Churchill Court (HP21) (where five properties sold for an average of £96,300), Roald Dahl House (HP19) (where five properties sold for an average of £104,500) and Parslow Court (HP21) (where five properties sold for an average of £109,400).

Here is the property company’s findings:

Five properties have been sold in Roald Dahl House (HP19 7XD) in the past five years for an average cost of £104,500.

1. Roald Dahl House

Five properties have been sold in Roald Dahl House (HP19 7XD) in the past five years for an average cost of £104,500.Photo: Google Street View

In Parslow Court (HP21 9HJ), five properties have been sold for an average price of £109,400.

2. Parslow Court

In Parslow Court (HP21 9HJ), five properties have been sold for an average price of £109,400.Photo: Google Street View

In Florence Court (HP19 9SY) on Willow Road 31 properties have been sold at an average price of £110,516.

3. Florence Court

In Florence Court (HP19 9SY) on Willow Road 31 properties have been sold at an average price of £110,516.Photo: Google Street View

Selwyn Court on Long Meadow (HP21 7EQ) has seen five properties sold for an average price of £115,000.

4. Selwyn Court

Selwyn Court on Long Meadow (HP21 7EQ) has seen five properties sold for an average price of £115,000.Photo: Google Street View

