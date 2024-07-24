Property Solvers has analysed house prices over a five-year period in the county town. It used sold price data from HM Land Registry from 2019 to rank the most expensive and cheapest streets in Aylesbury .

Some of the cheapest streets include Churchill Court (HP21) (where five properties sold for an average of £96,300), Roald Dahl House (HP19) (where five properties sold for an average of £104,500) and Parslow Court (HP21) (where five properties sold for an average of £109,400).